How to record a Zoom video call for free

Zoom is one of the most used video calling platforms in the world today. Currently, the popular video calling platform is used by millions of users globally especially students for attending online classes and working professionals for e-meeting their colleagues on a regular basis.

Zoom offers various interesting features such as scheduling meetings, end-to-end encryption, password protection and much more. One of the most used and popular features of Zoom is the record option. Zoom, much like some of the other top video calling platforms, lets users record video calls on the platform and save locally in the pc.

If you are a Zoom user and want to record a video call on the platform and save it on your device, here are 5 simple steps to do it.

How to record a Zoom call

Step 1: First start a Zoom meeting as the host. Note that only the host gets the ability to record the call.

Step 2: Click on the record option display on the screen.

Step 3: Participants and hosts will be able to see the record option on top-left corner on the screen.

Step 4: After the meeting has been ended, Zoom will convert the recording and you will be able to access the file.

Step 5: Once the conversion process is completed, the folder consisting of the recording files will open. It should be noted that, by default, the audio/video file will be named Zoom_0.mp4 and the audio only file will be named audio_only.m4a.

How to stop a Zoom meeting recording

Step 1: To stop/pause the zoom call recording you can simply click on pause/stop recording option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Once the recording is paused/stopped, an indicator will be displayed in the meeting.

Step 3: To resume the recording, click on Resume Recording option.

Step 4: After stopping the recording, you can access the local recording files on your pc.

Tips to keep in mind

-Local recording is available to free as well as paid users

-Local recording allows participants to record meeting video and audio locally to a computer

-The recorded files get saved on the host’s computer

-Recorded files can be uploaded to a file storage service like Dropbox, Google Drive, or streaming services like YouTube or Vimeo

-Video calls can be record only on Zoom desktop client for Windows, macOS, or Linux, version 2.0 or higher.

-Local recording is not supported on iOS and Android.