How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

Here is a simple guide on how to use audio chatroom on Twitter, download Twitter Spaces for later use.

Twitter Spaces

Twitter recently added Clubhouse-like audio-only chatrooms- Spaces to its platform. Twitter Spaces that was initially released for a select set of users was rolled out to the public last week. While it’s a relatively new feature, to help users avoid confusion, the social media platform has provided a guide on how to record Spaces and download them for later use. Also Read - Twitter rolls out Spaces recording feature to all Android, iOS users

For the uninitiated, Spaces enable creators to host discussions and boost their content by engaging audiences beyond pictorials. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter takes new initiatives like Reminders, Quiz to educate voters

“Twitter has introduced Spaces recording as a way to keep the conversation going even after a Space has ended. It equips creators and hosts to further amplify their content to grow their reach and audience. At the same time, it ensures listeners don’t miss out on any Spaces about topics that interest them,” the company mentioned in a press statement. Also Read - Want to avoid spoilers or trolls on Twitter? Here's how

Here’s a simple guide on how to use Twitter Spaces-

How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

– To create a Twitter Space, the user will have to tap on the ‘Record Space’ button. A logo will pop up on top to indicate that the Space is being recorded.

– Twitter notes that only those with speaker privileges will be recorded in a Spaces recording.

– Once the recorded Space ends, the Host will see a link to share the Space recording out via a Tweet

– Before sharing it, hosts will have the option to select where it starts with ‘Edit Start Time’, which allows them to cut out any dead air time that might occur at the beginning of a Space.

– To playback a Spaces recording, simply click on the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in your timeline

– Hosts will have the ability to download the Space in the ‘data’ folder of their Data download.

– They can also ‘Delete Recording’ of recorded Spaces at any time.

Twitter notes that will Live Spaces, it will retain audio copies of all recorded Spaces for a period of 30-120 days once they are checked and reviewed for violations of the Twitter Rules.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 9:45 PM IST

