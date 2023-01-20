comscore Odialer on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones lets you record calls and do a lot more
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Record Calls On Oppo Realme And Oneplus Phones With Odialer
News

How to record calls on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones with ODialer

How To

Oppo has officially made the ODialer available on Play Store. However, it's only compatible with Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme phones.

Highlights

  • Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus users can now use ODialer by Oppo on their phones.
  • Odialer comes with several features including the ability to record calls.
  • Odialer works only on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones with Android 12 and above.
oppo

Android phones for sometime have been coming with Google dialer as their default dialer app. Although Google dialer is minimal and offers a handful of features, it lacks some essential ones. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

For instance, Google dialer has a call recording option, however, it will notify everyone that it’s recording your conversation. As opposed to this, some OEMs’ own dialer apps can record calls without notifying anyone. Also Read - Apple HomePod mini and iMac receive a price increase in India

Oppo recently launched its proprietary phone dialer called ODialer on Play Store. The ODialer comes as a replacement for the Google dialer and can record calls without announcing. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

Odialer is specifically for Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones. So, it will be incompatible with devices from other brands.

If you are curious to know how the call recording feature of the dialer works, follow along. Or else, you jump to the section at the bottom to know other features of the ODialer.

Record calls with ODialer on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones

[Note: Recording calls without the other person knowing is considered a breach of privacy. With that kept in mind, the steps below are only for users who want to record office meetings or conference calls with consent and for official purposes.]

Before we get started, note that ODialer will be compatible with Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus devices running on Android 12 or above.

Step 1: Open Play Store on your device and search for ODialer in the search bar or click here to download.

Step 2: Install the app and open it.

Step 3: Allow all the required permissions and make it a default dialer.

Step 4: Now, simply call anyone and tap on the record button.

The conversion will then be recorded and saved on your phone.

Apart from this, ODialer also comes with features such as call history, content management, call recording, and notes. The Notes feature could be handy if you want to quickly jot down something.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 10:40 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India
    Mobiles
    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India
    GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam

    Gaming

    GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam

    Jio s 5G network will not arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones

    Mobiles

    Jio s 5G network will not arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones

    Here are all the movies coming to Netflix in 2023

    Entertainment

    Here are all the movies coming to Netflix in 2023

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed online ahead of official launch

    Mobiles

    Tecno Spark Go 2023 listed online ahead of official launch

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

    iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

    Jio s 5G network will not arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones

    Here are all the movies coming to Netflix in 2023

    Google parent Alphabet reportedly fires 12,000 employees with immediate effect

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?