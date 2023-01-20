Android phones for sometime have been coming with Google dialer as their default dialer app. Although Google dialer is minimal and offers a handful of features, it lacks some essential ones. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

For instance, Google dialer has a call recording option, however, it will notify everyone that it's recording your conversation. As opposed to this, some OEMs' own dialer apps can record calls without notifying anyone.

Oppo recently launched its proprietary phone dialer called ODialer on Play Store. The ODialer comes as a replacement for the Google dialer and can record calls without announcing.

Odialer is specifically for Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones. So, it will be incompatible with devices from other brands.

If you are curious to know how the call recording feature of the dialer works, follow along. Or else, you jump to the section at the bottom to know other features of the ODialer.

Record calls with ODialer on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones

[Note: Recording calls without the other person knowing is considered a breach of privacy. With that kept in mind, the steps below are only for users who want to record office meetings or conference calls with consent and for official purposes.]

Before we get started, note that ODialer will be compatible with Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus devices running on Android 12 or above.

Step 1: Open Play Store on your device and search for ODialer in the search bar or click here to download.

Step 2: Install the app and open it.

Step 3: Allow all the required permissions and make it a default dialer.

Step 4: Now, simply call anyone and tap on the record button.

The conversion will then be recorded and saved on your phone.

Apart from this, ODialer also comes with features such as call history, content management, call recording, and notes. The Notes feature could be handy if you want to quickly jot down something.