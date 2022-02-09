comscore How to record calls using Truecaller on your Android smartphone
How to record calls using Truecaller on your Android smartphone

The app allows users to record calls manually and there is an auto-record feature as well, here's a step-by-step guide on how to use it.

Truecaller, the third-party mobile app introduced a call recording feature last year. While it was previously available for premium users, the Swedish company made it available for the basic account. Also Read - Truecaller plans 100 million Android device integrations, partners with manufacturers

The app allows users to record calls manually and there is an auto-record feature as well. As per the company, all the recordings from the Truecaller call recorder are stored locally on your phone. While smartphones already have native call-recording support, this feature comes in handy in case you get a call from an unknown number or even from spammers. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to record calls using Truecaller app on your Android phone- Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

How to record calls using Truecaller on Android phone-

Step 1- Open Settings on your Android phone and then go to Accessibility. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs, price, features, more

Step 2- Under the Downloaded Apps section, you will find the Truecaller Call Recording feature. Tap on it to enable.

Step 3- Following this, you will see the recording feature in the app in the hamburger menu on the top left corner.

Step 4- Search for Call Recordings and turn on the Call Recording toggle.

Step 5- Once enabled, a Truecaller widget will appear each time you make or receive a call. Simply tap on it to start or stop recording.

As mentioned earlier, there is an auto-record option as well. To enable it just finish the setup process following which a settings button in the Call Recording section. Tap on it and enable the auto-record option. Users can access, share and delete their call recordings from the Call Recordings section from the Truecaller app. But one should keep in note that the feature works only with smartphones running Android 5 and above.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 5:27 PM IST

