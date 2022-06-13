Screenshots are not enough all the time. Sometimes, you need something more dynamic that is able to capture a longer chunk of the screen or just capture the screen for a longer durations. For times like these, a feature called Screen Recording comes in handy. Also Read - New iPad Pro with M2 chip and improved cameras may launch this year

With the screen recording feature, you can not record the contents of your screen in a more fluid manner. It also helps you capture more content at a stretch. So, if you are a Mac computer or a MacBook user, here's what you need to do:

How to record the screen on your Mac computer or your MacBook using Quick Time player

Step 1: Launch Quick Time player on your Mac computer or MacBook Air or MacBook Pro laptop.

Step 2: Now choose File.

Step 3: Next, choose the New Screen Recording option from the menu bar. Now you will then see either the onscreen controls described above or the Screen Recording window on the screen.

Step 4: If you also want to record the sound using your Mac (or MacBook’s internal microphone), before starting your screen recording, click the arrow next to the Record button and then select the Internal Microphone option. You can monitor the audio being recording during the screen recording by adjusting the volume slider.

Step 5: To start the scree recording, click the Record button and then click anywhere on the screen to begin recording the entire screen.

Step 6: You can also drag to select an area to record, then click Start Recording within that area.

Step 7: To stop the screen recording, click the Stop button in the menu bar. Alternatively, you can also press Command-Control-Esc (Escape).

Step 8: Once you have stopped the screen recording, QuickTime Player will automatically open the recording. From here, you will be able to play, edit, and even share the recording.

There’s a shortcut as well

If you don’t want to take the longer route, you can also opt for shortcut commands on the macOS. Here’s what you need to do:

To start the screen recording: Press Shift + Command + 5 keys. Now you will see onscreen controls for recording the entire screen, recording a selected portion of the screen, or capturing a still image of your screen. Select the option that is most relevant to you.

To start the screen recording: Press Command + Control + Escape keys.