comscore 5 Simple Tips to record video meetings on Google Meet
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps
News

How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

How To

Have you missed the important details of a project during the meeting, or are unable to recollect what was explained in the class? Here's an easy solution for it.

Google Meet

Video conferencing apps’ usage increased exponentially following the pandemic. With remote work culture, companies switched to the digital space opting for this flexible tool for smooth flow of communication. The software isn’t niche anymore, and one can get a handful of options to choose from. Google Meet, is one among these, that bring many advantages, and features for advanced users. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

If still haven’t heard of this video conferencing software, you must be living under a rock. This business-focused conferencing tool designed by Google is a replacement for Google Hangouts Meet. The software is free for everyone, but Google Workspace Essential users get a few extra perks including meeting duration for more than 24 hours, participants up by 150, option to save meeting recordings to Google Drive, among others. Also Read - Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them


To vote for other categories click here. Also Read - Google stops botnet that used blockchain and impacted 1 million Windows devices

The meeting recording option can benefit in many ways like using it later to explain details of a project, to help a student take notes once a tutorial gets over. However, one should keep in note that Google Meet recordings are only possible by users within the same organisation, and as we mentioned it is limited to G-Suite Enterprise users. That said, here’s how you can record video meetings on Google Meet.

How to record calls on Google Meet in simple steps

-Start a meeting, then tap on the three dots at the bottom right corner.

-Then click ‘Recording meeting’ you will find on top of the pop-up.

-After that click “Accept” on the “Ask for consent” pop-up following which the recording will begin.

Google notes that the meeting organizer or anyone in the same organization as the host can record a meeting.

-To stop recording, click the three vertical dots again and then select the “Stop recording” menu option you will see at the top of the list.

-To find the recorded meeting on Google Meet just head to the meeting organizer’s Google Drive, and look for the ‘Meet Recordings’ folder. Notably, the organiser will receive an email with a link to the recording, and in case you aren’t the organiser but have activated a recording, you would still get an email with the link to the recording. The link will be added to the calendar invite as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Gaming
PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Apps

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!

Apps

Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Apps

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Apps

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps

How To

How to record video meetings on Google Meet in 5 simple steps
Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!

Apps

Best of 2021: Google Photos' yearly flipbook is here!
Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021

News

Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021
Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them

How To

Gmail increases time limit for Undo Send feature: How to recall emails after sending them
Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

News

Google stops a botnet that impacted millions of Windows devices

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find N फोल्डेबल फोन 15 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

PUBG New State नहीं करेगा काम, जानिए क्या है इसके ठप रहने की वजह

2021 में फ्री मिलने वाले 5 Best Free Fire Characters, धांसू हैं इन सभी की Passive Abilities

Free Fire Max में खरीदें ये 5 धमाकेदार इमोट, आपके गेम को बनाएं और भी मजेदार

Tecno Pova Neo हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलती है 6000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Gaming
PUBG New State to be down for maintenance today
Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable

Apps

Google Chrome finally rolls out scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12: How to enable
WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update

Apps

WhatsApp users getting logged out due this new update
Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022

Apps

Instagram is bringing back chronological feed in early 2022
Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

Mobiles

Oppo unveils launch date of its first flagship foldable phone Find N

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers