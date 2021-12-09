Video conferencing apps’ usage increased exponentially following the pandemic. With remote work culture, companies switched to the digital space opting for this flexible tool for smooth flow of communication. The software isn’t niche anymore, and one can get a handful of options to choose from. Google Meet, is one among these, that bring many advantages, and features for advanced users. Also Read - Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021: Check the full list

If still haven't heard of this video conferencing software, you must be living under a rock. This business-focused conferencing tool designed by Google is a replacement for Google Hangouts Meet. The software is free for everyone, but Google Workspace Essential users get a few extra perks including meeting duration for more than 24 hours, participants up by 150, option to save meeting recordings to Google Drive, among others.



The meeting recording option can benefit in many ways like using it later to explain details of a project, to help a student take notes once a tutorial gets over. However, one should keep in note that Google Meet recordings are only possible by users within the same organisation, and as we mentioned it is limited to G-Suite Enterprise users. That said, here’s how you can record video meetings on Google Meet.

How to record calls on Google Meet in simple steps

-Start a meeting, then tap on the three dots at the bottom right corner.

-Then click ‘Recording meeting’ you will find on top of the pop-up.

-After that click “Accept” on the “Ask for consent” pop-up following which the recording will begin.

Google notes that the meeting organizer or anyone in the same organization as the host can record a meeting.

-To stop recording, click the three vertical dots again and then select the “Stop recording” menu option you will see at the top of the list.

-To find the recorded meeting on Google Meet just head to the meeting organizer’s Google Drive, and look for the ‘Meet Recordings’ folder. Notably, the organiser will receive an email with a link to the recording, and in case you aren’t the organiser but have activated a recording, you would still get an email with the link to the recording. The link will be added to the calendar invite as well.