comscore How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Record Whatsapp Calls A Guide For Your Android Phone And Iphone
News

How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone

How To

WhatsApp call recording needs a set of simple steps but is totally different for Android and iPhone. In this guide, we tell how to record WhatsApp calls.

  • Published: July 25, 2022 6:31 PM IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp calls recording is easy on Android but takes effort on iOS.

WhatsApp not just lets you send messages, it also lets you make calls. Calling on WhatsApp is pretty common, especially now when nearly everyone is connected to the internet. While WhatsApp is on its way to becoming the default calling app for many, there is one thing it lacks, call recording. Although recording calls is subject to your local laws, which you should follow to avoid any legal action, people sometimes need it. Despite the limitation of WhatsApp’s mobile apps, there are some ways to record your WhatsApp calls. With some extra effort, you can record WhatsApp calls.

Recording WhatsApp calls on Android and iOS need different steps. While Android, because of its open-source nature, lets third-party apps take control of your call recordings on WhatsApp, iOS, being a closed ecosystem, has a different resort. But before that, a fair warning. Recording calls without the consent of the other party is not advised — and is illegal in some countries. India does not have legislation as such, but there are some guidelines based on other related laws. You should refrain from recording calls without informing or seeking permission from the person involved.

How to record WhatsApp calls on Android

Recording WhatsApp calls on Android is pretty easy. It just needs an app to do that. An app called Call Recorder: Cube ACR allows you to record voice calls on WhatsApp and save the files to your phone’s storage. But the recording feature for WhatsApp calls does not work on all Android phones. You do not need to wonder which because the support page of the app lists all the compatible phones. Once you have ensured, you have a compatible phone, follow these steps.

— Search for Cube ACR on the Google Play Store and install it on your phone
— Open the app and leave it running in the background
— Open WhatsApp and make a voice call to a contact
— Cube ACR will automatically start recording your calls
— If the recording does not start automatically, you can open the Cube ACR app and choose the “Force VoIP call as a voice call” option
— Now make a WhatsApp call again

How to record WhatsApp calls on iPhone

Let us face it. You cannot record a regular cellular call on iPhone, let alone a WhatsApp call. Although there are a few apps that let you record calls, they do not work efficiently because Apple does not give them full access to the Phone app. However, there is a way to record WhatsApp calls. All you need is an iPhone, obviously, and a Mac. Here is how to record calls.

— Connect your iPhone to your Mac using the cable and Tap on the “Trust this computer” option that appears on your iPhone
— On your Mac, press CMD + Spacebar to launch Spotlight and search for QuickTime Player
— Navigate to the File option and choose “New Audio Recording”
— Choose iPhone as an option and click the record button in the app
— Now, make a WhatsApp call using your iPhone to a contact
— Once you are done with your chat, disconnect the call and hit the stop recording button in QuickTime
— You can save the file to your Mac

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 6:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production
iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Mobiles

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

News

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

Samsung has started shipping its first-gen 3nm chip: Check details

News

Samsung has started shipping its first-gen 3nm chip: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) leaked: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) leaked: Check specs, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

iOS 16 BETA Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

Samsung has started shipping its first-gen 3nm chip: Check details

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999