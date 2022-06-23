comscore How to record WhatsApp calls on your Android phone or iPhone
News

How to record WhatsApp voice calls on Android and iPhone

How To

If you are someone who prefers making WhatsApp calls and need to record them, here are a few ways that you can do so on your Android phone or an iPhone.

whatsapp-1789194_1280

WhatsApp does not let you record calls but there are some ways you can do that.

WhatsApp calls are as popular as regular cellular calls today. Imagine you are texting someone on WhatsApp and whenever you want to switch to a call, you are just a tap away. It is definitely easier than navigating to the dialer apps and searching for the contact to be able to call them, but WhatsApp does not let you record calls as easily as regular cellular calls. While you have certain options to record regular calls, recording WhatsApp calls takes a little effort. Fret not, we have got you covered. Also Read - Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

By following a few simple steps, you can record your WhatsApp voice calls. However, a fair warning before you continue. Since recording calls without the consent of the other party is not recommended — and is illegal in some countries, you are advised to refrain from recording calls without informing or seeking permission from the person involved in the recording. Also Read - Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

How to record WhatsApp calls on Android Also Read - WhatsApp gets the ability to message, mute individual users in a group call

If you have an Android phone, recording WhatsApp calls is simple and does not require you to follow many steps. An app called Call Recorder: Cube ACR allows you to record voice calls on WhatsApp and save the files to your phone’s storage. But the recording feature for WhatsApp calls does not work on all Android phones. You do not need to wonder which because the support page of the app lists all the compatible phones. Once you have ensured, you have a compatible phone, follow these steps.

— Search for Cube ACR on the Google Play Store and install it on your phone
— Open the app and leave it running in the background
— Open WhatsApp and make a voice call to a contact
— Cube ACR will automatically start recording your calls
— If the recording does not start automatically, you can open the Cube ACR app and choose the “Force VoiP call as a voice call” option
— Now make a WhatsApp call again

How to record WhatsApp calls on iPhone

Recording a call is not natively supported on the iPhone. You cannot record your regular cellular call, let alone a WhatsApp call. There are a few apps that let you record calls, but they cannot work efficiently because of stringent restrictions on the functioning of the Phone app. But there is still a way to do that. It is just this method is tricky and needs a Mac strictly. Here is how to record calls.

— Connect your iPhone to your Mac using the cable and Tap on the “Trust this computer” option that appears on your iPhone
— On your Mac, press CMD + Spacebar to launch Spotlight and search for QuickTime Player
— Navigate to the File option and choose “New Audio Recording”
— Choose iPhone as an option and click the record button in the app
— Now, make a WhatsApp call using your iPhone to a contact
— Once you are done with your chat, disconnect the call and hit the stop recording button in QuickTime
— You can save the file to your Mac

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 4:55 PM IST

