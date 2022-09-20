comscore How to recover a lost Snapstreak on Snapchat: Simple step-by-step guide
News

How to restore a lost Snapstreak on Snapchat: A step-by-step guide

How To

Forget to send a snap to your friend and lost your snapstreak? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to restore a lost snapstreak for you.

  • Updated: September 20, 2022 4:54 PM IST
Snapchat-Dual-Camera

Snapchat is a well-liked and entertaining messaging application that enables you to talk with friends, and find and see global stories. Snapchat allows you to send and receive snaps-photos or videos that vanish after being viewed. Also Read - Snapchat introduces iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

When you and a friend have been sharing snaps every day for a certain number of days, you create a “Snapstreak”. Sending each other snaps is the only way to keep up a Snapstreak. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

The Snapstreak can disappear if you forget to send a Snap for 24 hours even though Snapchat does provide a warning symbol in the form of an hourglass indicator on the chat reminding you to share a snap. Losing the Snapstreak can be particularly upsetting for those who have shared photos regularly with their friends for hundreds of days. Also Read - Snap is laying off 20 percent of its workforce: Report

Contacting Snapchat support may help you regain your Snapstreak if you believe it has finished despite the fact that you didn’t miss any days. But you should be aware that obtaining a Snapchat streak back is dependent on a few requirements. In particular, you can’t do it frequently. Avoid developing the behavior of losing your streak and asking Snapchat to recover it. They won’t be duped by it. In fact, depending on how benevolent the corporation feels, they might only do it once.

Second, this technique probably won’t work with more than one contact if several streaks have vanished because there is a limitation of one user per submission. So, make the longest streak your top priority.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to restore a lost snapstreak on Snapchat:

How to restore a lost snapstreak on Mobile

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your mobile
Step 2: Tap on your profile at the top left corner
Step 3: Then tap on the settings at the top right corner
Step 4: Scroll down and select ‘I Need Help’ option under Support list
Step 5: Then select Snapstreaks option
Step 6: Scroll down and tap on the let us know (it will be highlighted in blue colour)
Step 7: Choose I lost my Snapstreak option from the list
Step 8: Now scroll down and fill up the form
Step 9: Once done select Send option.

How to restore a lost snapstreak on PC

Step 1: Go to the Snapchat Support Page ( support.snapchat.com )
Step 2: Click on the Contact Us option
Step 3: Then select I lost my Snapstreak option
Step 4: Scroll down and fill up the form
Step 5: Finally click on Send button.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2022 4:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2022 4:54 PM IST
