comscore How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iPhone
News

Here's how you can recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iPhone

How To

Many times users get deleted photos and videos from Google Photos for some reason, after which they look for the process on the Internet to restore photos and videos. Here are a few simple steps through which you can recover deleted photos and videos from Google Photos

google photos

Nowadays, everyone uses Google Photos as an online backup as they are completely protected. Additionally, the photos and videos can also be backed up. Many times due to some reason the photos and videos get deleted, after which users look for the process on the Internet to restore them. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

Here are a few simple steps through which you can recover deleted photos and videos from Google Photos Also Read - Google Photos revamp to be rolled out soon: Report

How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos on Android

STEP1: To restore a photo or video on an Android phone, Android tablet, open the Google Photos app. Also Read - Google Photos app gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

STEP2: At the bottom, tap Library, go to the Trash folder.

STEP3: Find the photo or video you want to restore. Touch and hold a photo or video.

STEP4: Press the Restore option at the bottom.

STEP5: The photo or video will be moved back to the phone’s Gallery app, Google Photos library, and the album it was in.

STEP6: On your computer, you can go to photos.google.com.

STEP7: Click the Trash folder on the left side of the window.

STEP8: Place your cursor over the photo or video you want to restore, then click Select.

STEP9: Click on Restore at the top right.

STEP10: The photo or video will be restored to your Google Photos account and added back to any albums it was in.

Just like on Android, it is very easy to restore deleted Google Photos on iPhone and iPad devices. Follow the steps given below:

How to recover deleted photos from Google Photos on iPhone

STEP1: Open Google Photos on your iOS device and select the ‘Bin’ option by tapping on the three-line menu in the top left.

STEP2: Here, you will see a menu with three dots on the top right corner. You have to tap on it and choose ‘Select.’

STEP3: Now you have to choose the photos which you want to restore.

STEP4: After selecting the photos, tap on the ‘Restore’ button

STEP5: Doing so will return all the photos you selected to the app’s photo library.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2021 1:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 4, 2021 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Telecom

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here
Google Photos UI redesign to be rolled out soon: Report

Apps

Google Photos UI redesign to be rolled out soon: Report
Google Photos gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools

Apps

Google Photos gets smarter with video edits and paid editing tools
Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature

Apps

Google Photos unveils 'Year in Review' feature

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State Vs BGMI: ये 5 चीजें पबजी के नए गेम को बनाती है पुराने से बेहतर

रिलायंस जियो ने अपने इन प्रीपेड प्लान्स को किया बंद, अब सिर्फ एक ही प्लान पर मिलेगा Disney+ Hostar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire और Money Heist आए साथ, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

फ्री फायर के लेटेस्ट अपडेट को एंड्रॉयड, एप्पल और पीसी में कैसे डाउनलोड करें?

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps
Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Telecom

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail
PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price
PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more

Apps

PhonePe launched health insurance plan: Check price, how to avail, more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers