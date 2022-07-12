comscore How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp
News

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

How To

Did you accidentally delete your WhatsApp messages? Here's an easy guide that will help you recover them.

  • Updated: July 12, 2022 3:09 PM IST
Whatsapp

WhatsApp messages can be lost owing to a variety of reasons. May be you are switching smartphones or may be a software issue on your smartphone left the phone useless. Instances like these can sometimes lead to loss of important data such as documents, addresses, photos and even location data. Thankfully, WhatsApp has an easy way using which users can recover and restore their data. The trick lies in using Google Drive. Also Read - How to export Chrome bookmarks : A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp stores its chat backup on Google Drive for Android users. And so, even if the app has been wiped clean or if you are unable to access it for some reason, you can easily recover all your messages from the last chat back up stored on Google Drive. But before you recover a chat backup, it is important that you store a backup first. Also Read - YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture mode to iPhone, iPad users: How to use it

How to store chat backup in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone. Also Read - Now anyone can unmention themself from Twitter threads: How to use it

Step 2: Tap on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the app.

Step 3: Then select Settings > Chats > Chat Backup.

Step 4: Choose the Google Account that you want your chats backed up to. You can also create a local backup on your device.

Step 5: Tap Back Up.

You can enable the automatic backup feature for your chats and choose a frequency of daily, weekly, or monthly to save a copy of your chat history on Google Drive. You must use the same phone number and Google Account that were used to create the backup in order to successfully restore a Google Drive backup.

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp using Google Drive

Step 1: Install and open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now verify your number.

Step 3: Tap Restore when asked to restore your chats and media from Google Drive.

Step 4: After the restoration process is complete, tap Next. Your chats will be displayed once backing up is complete.

Step 6: WhatsApp will continue to restore your media files after your chats are restored.

How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp using local backup

For this you need to use a PC, file explorer, or SD Card to transfer the data to the phone if you want to use a local backup.

Step 1: Download a file manager app.

Step 2: Locate your local storage or SDcard > WhatsApp > Databases in the file management app.

You might see “internal storage” or “primary storage” if your data isn’t kept on an SD card. Copy the most recent backup file to the Databases folder of your new device’s local storage.

Step 3: Install and open WhatsApp, then verify your number.

Step 4: Tap Restore when prompted to restore your chats and media from the local backup.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 2:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2022 3:09 PM IST

