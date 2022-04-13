Apple Notes is an incredibly useful app for iPhone and iPad users. The app, as the name goes, helps users to store information and even save PDF files of scanned documents. Users can attach documents and scribble doodles in Notes. In essence, it’s an app that lets you collate your thoughts and scribble anything that you want to keep handy. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked: Check how much iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may cost

But as is the case with any document, there is a possibility that you accidentally delete a Note while using the Notes app. Thankfully, there are multiple ways using which you can recover the Notes that you have accidentally deleted.

It is worth noting that deleted Notes cannot be recovered if they have been deleted permanently. Also, deleted notes cannot be recovered after 30 days of deletion. So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you recover deleted Note.

How to recover accidentally deleted Note

Step 1: Open the Notes app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the back arrow in the top left corner so that you can access the Folders menu.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder.

Step 4: Now tap the Edit button in the upper right corner.

Step 5: Now select the Note that you want to recover and then tap the Move button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step 6: Select the folder where you want to move the Note and tap it.

How to recover accidentally deleted Note using iCloud.

Step 1: Log into iCloud.

Step 2: Now tap the Notes option.

Step 3: Now you will see a Recently Deleted folder in the list on the left. Tap it.

Step 4: Select a note, then click Recover in the toolbar. The note will move to the Notes folder.

Step 5: If you want to move a recovered note directly to a folder you created, drag the note from the Recently Deleted folder to the intended folder.