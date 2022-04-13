comscore Deleted a note on iPhone? Here’s how you can recover it
News

How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone

How To

There are multiple ways using which you can recover the Notes that you have accidentally deleted on your iPhone. Here's a detailed guide for the same.

iPhone

Image: Pixabay

Apple Notes is an incredibly useful app for iPhone and iPad users. The app, as the name goes, helps users to store information and even save PDF files of scanned documents. Users can attach documents and scribble doodles in Notes. In essence, it’s an app that lets you collate your thoughts and scribble anything that you want to keep handy. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked: Check how much iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may cost

But as is the case with any document, there is a possibility that you accidentally delete a Note while using the Notes app. Thankfully, there are multiple ways using which you can recover the Notes that you have accidentally deleted. Also Read - Apple might not introduce the blood pressure tool in the Apple Watch before 2024

It is worth noting that deleted Notes cannot be recovered if they have been deleted permanently. Also, deleted notes cannot be recovered after 30 days of deletion. So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you recover deleted Note. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

How to recover accidentally deleted Note

Step 1: Open the Notes app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the back arrow in the top left corner so that you can access the Folders menu.

Step 3: Tap the ‘Recently Deleted’ folder.

Step 4: Now tap the Edit button in the upper right corner.

Step 5: Now select the Note that you want to recover and then tap the Move button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step 6: Select the folder where you want to move the Note and tap it.

How to recover accidentally deleted Note using iCloud.

Step 1: Log into iCloud.

Step 2: Now tap the Notes option.

Step 3: Now you will see a Recently Deleted folder in the list on the left. Tap it.

Step 4: Select a note, then click Recover in the toolbar. The note will move to the Notes folder.

Step 5: If you want to move a recovered note directly to a folder you created, drag the note from the Recently Deleted folder to the intended folder.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone
How To
How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone
IPL 2022: Mumbai India Vs Punjab Kings match today; scoreboard

How To

IPL 2022: Mumbai India Vs Punjab Kings match today; scoreboard

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: In Pics

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: In Pics

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: A decent mid-ranger at a price

Photo Gallery

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: A decent mid-ranger at a price

Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch

How to turn on dark mode in Clubhouse: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to turn on dark mode in Clubhouse: A step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch

HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India: Check details

YouTube back after a brief outage

Ola starts testing 10-minute food delivery in India

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone

How To

How to recover deleted Notes on iPhone
Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch
Apple delays its blood pressure feature to 2024: Report

Wearables

Apple delays its blood pressure feature to 2024: Report
The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more

Entertainment

The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more
Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में इस महीने 2 तरीकों से फ्री पा सकते हैं DJ Alok, जाने कैसे

फ्री फायर मैक्स में इस महीने फ्री मिलेंगे रेयर बंडल और इमोट, जानें कैसे करना है क्लेम

Top 5 Scooters Under Rs 70000: लॉन्ग रेंज और जबरदस्त परफॉर्मेंस के साथ आते हैं ये 5 स्कूटर

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे पावरफुल एबिलिटी वाले कैरेक्टर, गेम जीतने में करते हैं मदद

Tesla CEO एलन मस्क पर Twitter इन्वेस्टर्स ने किया मुकदमा, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Features

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

News

Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch
Mobiles
Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of launch
HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India: Check details

Laptops

HP Chromebook x360 14a launched in India: Check details
YouTube back after a brief outage

Apps

YouTube back after a brief outage
Ola starts testing 10-minute food delivery in India

News

Ola starts testing 10-minute food delivery in India
Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why

News

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers