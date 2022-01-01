comscore How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
News

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram

How To

Till now, there was no option to restore deleted posts on Instagram, but now you can get back deleted posts through the Recently Deleted folder.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

If you want to restore deleted posts and stories on Instagram, then it is also possible. Maybe many of you are not aware, but Instagram has rolled out a feature that allows users to review and restore deleted posts or stories within 24 hours. Also Read - Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

As for permanent posted or archived stories, users can restore them within 30 days of deleting them. The social media platform started this feature so that users can get control in case their accounts are hacked, and posts are deleted. Also Read - How to hide Instagram posts without deleting them

Instagram has created a Recently Deleted folder under this new feature. Even if a user deletes one of his posts, his deleted post will remain in this recently deleted folder of Instagram for 30 days. During this one-month time, the user can restore the post or delete it permanently. Also Read - How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

Till now, there was no option to restore deleted posts on Instagram, but now you can get back deleted posts through the Recently Deleted folder. All photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories that you delete from your app will now be moved to the Recently Deleted folder so that you can access the deleted content again later.

Here’s how to restore deleted photos from Instagram:

STEP1: First, download the latest version of Instagram from Google Play or App Store.

STEP2: Now, open the app and go to your profile.

STEP3: Now click on the hamburger menu icon located on the top-right corner and go to Settings.

STEP4: After that, go to Account, and here you will see the new Recently Deleted option.

STEP5: After selecting the option, you will see the content which you have recently deleted.

STEP6: Now tap on the post you want to recover.

STEP7: After that, click on the three-dot icon at the top.

STEP8: Now, you will get the option to permanently delete and recover the post. Click on restore to recover the poster.

STEP9: While restoring, you must first verify for security. Now you will get an OTP on your phone number or email id.

STEP10: Enter the OTP and tap on Confirm.

STEP11: Now, you will get your deleted Instagram post again.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 1, 2022 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
How To
How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

News

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

How To

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

News

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

How To

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

How To

Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story
How to archive old/unwanted posts on Instagram without deleting them

How To

How to archive old/unwanted posts on Instagram without deleting them
How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story

How To

How to add your favourite song from Spotify in a Instagram Story
Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

Apps

Adam Mosseri shares what Instagram will look like in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G के साथ फरवरी 2022 तक लॉन्च हो सकता है Galaxy A33 5G, लीक हुए कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और फीचर्स

Twitter पर साल 2021 में यूजर्स ने इस इमोजी को किया सबसे ज्यादा इस्तेमाल, देखें टॉप 10 इमोजी लिस्ट

Nokia लाएगा बहुत सारे नए और शानदार फोन्स, 50MP कैमरा, Unisoc चिपसेट से लैस होने की उम्मीद

फ्री फायर के नए एडवांस सर्वर के लिए इस तरह मिलेगा एक्टिवेशन कोड

100km/h स्पीड और 200km रेंज वाली एक नई मेड इन इंडिया e-bike जल्द होगी लॉन्च, जानें इसके शानदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
How To
How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide
Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more

Telecom

Best prepaid plan with OTT subscriptions from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and more
Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws

News

Income Tax Department raid at Xiaomi and Oppo offices; Could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Tax laws
Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app

How To

Covid-19 vaccination for children begins today: Here's how to register on CoWIN app
Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

News

Govt reveals details about Income Tax Department raids on mobile manufacturing companies

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers