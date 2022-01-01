How to recover deleted photos from Instagram: Follow step-by-step guide

If you want to restore deleted posts and stories on Instagram, then it is also possible. Maybe many of you are not aware, but Instagram has rolled out a feature that allows users to review and restore deleted posts or stories within 24 hours. Also Read - Instagram Happy New Year 2022: Here's how to set stickers on story

As for permanent posted or archived stories, users can restore them within 30 days of deleting them. The social media platform started this feature so that users can get control in case their accounts are hacked, and posts are deleted.

Instagram has created a Recently Deleted folder under this new feature. Even if a user deletes one of his posts, his deleted post will remain in this recently deleted folder of Instagram for 30 days. During this one-month time, the user can restore the post or delete it permanently.

Till now, there was no option to restore deleted posts on Instagram, but now you can get back deleted posts through the Recently Deleted folder. All photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories that you delete from your app will now be moved to the Recently Deleted folder so that you can access the deleted content again later.

Here’s how to restore deleted photos from Instagram:

STEP1: First, download the latest version of Instagram from Google Play or App Store.

STEP2: Now, open the app and go to your profile.

STEP3: Now click on the hamburger menu icon located on the top-right corner and go to Settings.

STEP4: After that, go to Account, and here you will see the new Recently Deleted option.

STEP5: After selecting the option, you will see the content which you have recently deleted.

STEP6: Now tap on the post you want to recover.

STEP7: After that, click on the three-dot icon at the top.

STEP8: Now, you will get the option to permanently delete and recover the post. Click on restore to recover the poster.

STEP9: While restoring, you must first verify for security. Now you will get an OTP on your phone number or email id.

STEP10: Enter the OTP and tap on Confirm.

STEP11: Now, you will get your deleted Instagram post again.