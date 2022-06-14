How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

Gmail is one of the most commonly used emailing services on the planet. Sometimes for work, other times for personal use, the service comes in handy all the time. Due to its extensive usage, users rarely log out of the service, at least on their smartphones, which is why it is easy for anyone to forget the username or password of their Gmail accounts. So, if you find yourself in a situation wherein you need to recover you Gmail account, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you recover your Gmail account. Also Read - Google Talks messaging service to permanently shut down on June 16

But before you are able to do so, you need to prepare for the rainy day, that is, set up a recovery phone number and email ID for the same. Also Read - Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price of your route: How to use

How to setup recovery phone number and email ID on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open your device's Settings app > Google > Manage your Google Account.

Step 2: At the top, tap the Security option.

Step 3: Under ‘Ways we can verify it’s you,’ tap Recovery phone or Recovery email option.

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to sign in.

Step 5: Next, add a recovery phone or email address.

How to setup recovery phone number and email ID on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Gmail app .

Step 2: At the top right corner of the app, tap your profile picture or initials and then Google Account.

Step 3: At the top, tap the Security option.

Step 4: Under “Ways we can verify it’s you,” tap Recovery phone or Recovery email option.

Step 5: You will be asked to sign in. Do so.

Step 6: Now, add a recovery phone number or email ID.

How to recover your Google account on Android

Step 1: Open the Settings app on you Android device.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the Google option.

Step 3: Now tap tap Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 4: If you forgot your email, tap Forgot Email option.

Step 5: Now follow the instructions to confirm it’s your account, answering the questions as best you can. Once you do that Google will send you a verification code via email or text to confirm it’s you.

Step 6: You will see a list of usernames that match your account. Select one and continue to sign in.

How to recover your Google account on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on you iPhone.

Step 2: Now tap tap Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3: If you forgot your email, tap Forgot Email option.

Step 4: Now follow the instructions to confirm it’s your account by answering as many questions as possible. After that, Google will send you a verification code via email or text to confirm it is you.

It is worth nothing that if you change your password here, you will be logged out of all the other accounts where you have signed in and you will be asked to sign in again.