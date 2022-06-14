comscore How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Recover Your Gmail Account A Step By Step Guide
News

How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

How To

If you have forgotten your Gmail username and password, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can recover your Gmail account.

Gmail

Image: Pixabay

Gmail is one of the most commonly used emailing services on the planet. Sometimes for work, other times for personal use, the service comes in handy all the time. Due to its extensive usage, users rarely log out of the service, at least on their smartphones, which is why it is easy for anyone to forget the username or password of their Gmail accounts. So, if you find yourself in a situation wherein you need to recover you Gmail account, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you recover your Gmail account. Also Read - Google Talks messaging service to permanently shut down on June 16

But before you are able to do so, you need to prepare for the rainy day, that is, set up a recovery phone number and email ID for the same. Also Read - Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price of your route: How to use

How to setup recovery phone number and email ID on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open your device’s Settings app > Google > Manage your Google Account. Also Read - YouTube is giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

Step 2: At the top, tap the Security option.

Step 3: Under ‘Ways we can verify it’s you,’ tap Recovery phone or Recovery email option.

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to sign in.

Step 5: Next, add a recovery phone or email address.

How to setup recovery phone number and email ID on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Gmail app .

Step 2: At the top right corner of the app, tap your profile picture or initials and then Google Account.

Step 3: At the top, tap the Security option.

Step 4: Under “Ways we can verify it’s you,” tap Recovery phone or Recovery email option.

Step 5: You will be asked to sign in. Do so.

Step 6: Now, add a recovery phone number or email ID.

How to recover your Google account on Android

Step 1: Open the Settings app on you Android device.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the Google option.

Step 3: Now tap tap Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 4: If you forgot your email, tap Forgot Email option.

Step 5: Now follow the instructions to confirm it’s your account, answering the questions as best you can. Once you do that Google will send you a verification code via email or text to confirm it’s you.

Step 6: You will see a list of usernames that match your account. Select one and continue to sign in.

How to recover your Google account on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on you iPhone.

Step 2: Now tap tap Sign in to your Google Account.

Step 3: If you forgot your email, tap Forgot Email option.

Step 4: Now follow the instructions to confirm it’s your account by answering as many questions as possible. After that, Google will send you a verification code via email or text to confirm it is you.

It is worth nothing that if you change your password here, you will be logged out of all the other accounts where you have signed in and you will be asked to sign in again.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 14, 2022 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Govt employees allowed to use computer purchase allowance to buy iPads
Mobiles
Govt employees allowed to use computer purchase allowance to buy iPads
App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026: Report

Apps

App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026: Report

Xiaomi 12S might come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S might come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28

Gaming

Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28

Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

News

Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders

Govt employees allowed to use computer purchase allowance to buy iPads

App spending will reach $233 billion by 2026: Report

Resident Evil Village DLC Winters Expansion to arrive on October 28

Zomato, Swiggy asked to submit proposal for better consumer grievance redressal

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video

News

Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video

News

iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video

News

Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

News

WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999