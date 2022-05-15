Just like most apps these days, YouTube also offers a subscription-based plan for users called YouTube Premium. This plan offers ad-free video streaming, exclusive YouTube Originals, video downloading and more benefits for a better viewing experience. YouTube also offers a few gift cards and codes to help users get this premium access for free. Also Read - Youtube Shorts gets Green Screen feature on iOS, here's how to use it

This YouTube code or gift card can be redeemed to activate a free Premium subscription. This gift card is added to the user's account so that their linked account is credited as Google Play balance. This balance can be used to purchase services like YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube TV, movies and TV shows on YouTube, and other Google Play digital content.

YouTube Premium subscription plans in India

YouTube Premium subscription plans available in India are as follows:

Plan validity Price 1 month Rs 139 3 months Rs 399 12 months Rs 1,290

How to redeem the YouTube Premium code or gift card

Follow these simple steps on how you can add your YouTube code or gift card to your linked account and use it to buy other Google services.

Open your Google account on the browser Once done, go to this link Now enter the code where prompted and click “Next” Tap on the ‘YouTube Premium’ option and choose the plan that you want to buy While making the payment, choose “Google Pay” as your mode and click on “Buy” This way, your YouTube Premium account will be activated and the code will be redeemed

Do note that some YouTube codes are valid for new YouTube Premium subscribers, while many are eligible for existing users also. These codes are also streamlined on the basis of different regions across the world. Notably, YouTube already offers one month of free trial for all YouTube users. Samsung offers 2 to 3 months of free subscription for YouTube Premium to all its users.