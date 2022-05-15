comscore How to redeem YouTube Premium code or gift card: All you need to know
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Redeem Youtube Premium Code A Step By Step Guide
News

How to redeem YouTube Premium code: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here are steps you can follow to redeem your YouTube code to get a discount or free access to YouTube Premium.

Untitled design - 2022-05-15T164601.164

Image: Pexels

Just like most apps these days, YouTube also offers a subscription-based plan for users called YouTube Premium. This plan offers ad-free video streaming, exclusive YouTube Originals, video downloading and more benefits for a better viewing experience. YouTube also offers a few gift cards and codes to help users get this premium access for free. Also Read - Youtube Shorts gets Green Screen feature on iOS, here's how to use it

This YouTube code or gift card can be redeemed to activate a free Premium subscription. This gift card is added to the user’s account so that their linked account is credited as Google Play balance. This balance can be used to purchase services like YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube TV, movies and TV shows on YouTube, and other Google Play digital content. Also Read - How to hide Instagram followers and following list: All you need to know

YouTube Premium subscription plans in India

YouTube Premium subscription plans available in India are as follows: Also Read - How to View and Edit your Youtube Comment History

Plan validity Price
1 month Rs 139
3 months Rs 399
12 months Rs 1,290

How to redeem the YouTube Premium code or gift card

Follow these simple steps on how you can add your YouTube code or gift card to your linked account and use it to buy other Google services.

  1. Open your Google account on the browser
  2. Once done, go to this link
  3. Now enter the code where prompted and click “Next”
  4. Tap on the ‘YouTube Premium’ option and choose the plan that you want to buy
  5. While making the payment, choose “Google Pay” as your mode and click on “Buy”
  6. This way, your YouTube Premium account will be activated and the code will be redeemed

Do note that some YouTube codes are valid for new YouTube Premium subscribers, while many are eligible for existing users also. These codes are also streamlined on the basis of different regions across the world. Notably, YouTube already offers one month of free trial for all YouTube users. Samsung offers 2 to 3 months of free subscription for YouTube Premium to all its users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2022 5:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use your YouTube code to get free YouTube Premium
How To
How to use your YouTube code to get free YouTube Premium
List of smartphones launching in India next week

Mobiles

List of smartphones launching in India next week

Best free racing mobiles games you can download now

Photo Gallery

Best free racing mobiles games you can download now

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Photo Gallery

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Android TV 13 will bring "expanded" picture-in-picture

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Need for Speed के नए मोबाइल गेम का वीडियो हुआ लीक, जानें क्या होगा यहां खास

BGMI 2.0 अपडेट के साथ बदल गया गेम का अंदाज, नए फीचर्स के साथ आया नया मैप और मोड

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 15 May 2022: आज फ्री में Weapon Loot Crate, इस तरह करें कोड रिडीम

Apple WWDC 2022 इस दिन से होगा शुरू, जानें इस साल कौन-कौन से नए OS को एप्पल करेगा लॉन्च

Elon Musk के एक नए Tweet ने मचाई हलचल, पूर्व सीईओ Jack Dorsey ने तुरंत दिया जवाब

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999