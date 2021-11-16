PM Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Digital Health Mission on 27 September. Under this scheme, every Indian will get a unique digital health ID. This health card will have a complete record of the person’s health. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Digital Health Mission on 74th Independence Day (15 August 2020). Also Read - Microsoft brings its PC Health Check app for older Windows 10 users: How to download

Benefits

The digital health infrastructure of the country will be integrated under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Under this scheme, the government is preparing to bring a significant change in the country's health system. It aims to bridge the gap between different stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem through a digital highway. The Health ID card is also a part of the National Digital Health Mission.

Unique Digit Health ID will be a 14 digit randomly generated number. In this health ID card, complete information related to the person's health record, such as treatment-related tests, reports, medicines, discharge, etc., will be stored through which doctors will be able to see the patient's complete medical history. Due to this health ID card, the patient will not need to carry his medical records physically.

To create a Health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), visit the official website (healthid.ndhm.gov.in) or download the ABDM Health Records app from Google Play Store. After this, you can create your ID through the website or app. Additionally, you can also get your health ID made by visiting the nearest government or private hospital. At present, it is up to you whether you want to create your Health ID or not.

How to create Unique Health ID

STEP1: To create a Unique Digital Health Card, first of all, you have to go to the official website of the National Digital Health Mission, ndhm.gov.in.

STEP2: After that, you will see the Unique Digital Health Card option Create Health ID.

STEP3: Now, you have to click on this option, and the card-making process will start.

STEP4: Now, you will be asked for Aadhar card details.

STEP5: Enter your Aadhar number and verify by entering OTP.

STEP6: Enter information, including pictures, date of birth, and address, for your profile.

STEP7: A form will appear where you have to enter your details

STEP8: After entering all the information, a health ID card will generate. It will have all your data like photos and a QR code etc.

STEP9: You can also get a health card made by giving Aadhaar information.

STEP10: You can also get a health card made through your mobile number.