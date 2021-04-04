As the number of COVID-19 cases is on a rise in India, the government started the third phase of getting vaccination from April 1, 2021. In the third phase, anyone 45 years old and above can get the COVID vaccination by registering on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app. Also Read - Rapido is offering free rides to people getting COVID-19 vaccination: Check full list of designated hospitals

To register for COVID vaccine, you will need an active mobile number along with a photo ID proof like Aadhaar card or Driving license, etc. One can simply head to the "www.cowin.gov.in" website or Aarogya Setu app to register for the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be downloaded as well. We take a look at the process step-by-step:

How to register for COVID vaccine:

• Open the "www.cowin.gov.in" website and log in by entering your phone number. Enter the OTP received via SMS for verification. Click on the 'Verify' button.

• Once the OTP is validated, the ‘Registration of Vaccination’ page will appear, where you will need to fill in personal details like name, gender, date of birth, type and Photo ID proof and Photo ID proof number, etc.

• Note down the Beneficiary Reference ID, which will be required at a later stage to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Click on the ‘Register’ button.

• Do note that one person can add up to three more people in the ‘Account details’ page by clicking on the ‘Add more’ button on the bottom right side, though they will need to provide their information as well.

• Click on the ‘Schedule appointment’ button. Here you can choose your nearest vaccination centre by Pin code, district, state, and block.

• The available slots will appear based on the centre that you’ve chosen. Choose the date and click on the ‘Book’ button. Review the ‘Appointment Confirmation’ page carefully and finally click on ‘Confirm’.

• All details regarding the COVID vaccination will be sent to you via an SMS.

How to register for COVID vaccine via Aarogya Setu app:

• Open the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab on the top right of the home screen.

• Click on the ‘Vaccination (Login/Register) tab.

• Enter your mobile number, after which you should get an SMS with OTP. Enter the OTP and click on ‘Verify’.

• The ‘Registration of Vaccination’ page will appear.

• The rest of the steps to register for the vaccine are the same as mentioned above for the “www.cowin.gov.in” website.

How to download COVID vaccine certificate:

Once the first vaccination is done, the COVID vaccination certificate can either be downloaded from the “www.cowin.gov.in” website or the Aarogya Setu app. Here are the steps:

• Open the “https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/vaccination-certificate” link.

• Next enter the Beneficiary Reference ID and click on ‘Search’ and download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

• In the Aarogya Setu app, click on the ‘Vaccination’ tab on the top. Simply enter your Beneficiary Reference ID and click on the ‘Get certificate’ button.