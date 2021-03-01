comscore How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN 2.0 app, www.cowin.gov.in
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN 2.0 app, www.cowin.gov.in

Co-WIN 2.0 app March 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Here's how to register for COVID-19 vaccine using Co-WIN 2.0 app, www.cowin.gov.in.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN app

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination begins in India from March 1, 2021. PM Narendra Modi is the first one today to get the dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. PM took to Twitter to announce the same. The vaccination for coronavirus has primarily begun for senior citizens with age above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities. You will be able to self-register yourself using the Co-WIN app. Also Read - Your Apple Watch can tell whether you have COVID-19 symptoms: Study

The government of India released the Co-WIN app a few months ago but users reported several glitches on the application. As per several media reports, the Indian government will release the Co-WIN app 2.0 version on March 1, 9am. You will be able to download the Co-WIN app 2.0 from Google Play store on your Android device. iOS availability hasn’t been revealed yet. Notably, Co-WIN and Co-WIN 2.0 are the same app, the latter is an upgraded version of the original one. Also Read - Facebook to delete false claims related to COVID-19 vaccines and other rumors

Separately, a section called Co-WIN with a vaccine icon has also been added to the Aarogya Setu app, India’s very own coronavirus tracking app, for easy access. You will also be able to register for COVID-19 vaccine on www.cowin.gov.in website.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on Co-WIN app

STEP 1: Enter your mobile number

STEP 2: You will then get an OTP, enter the OTP and click on the “Verify” button

STEP 3: You will then be directed to the registration of the vaccination’ page

STEP 4: Next, choose one photo ID proof

STEP 5: Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

STEP 6: The page will then ask if you have any comorbidities

STEP 7: Everyone above 60 years are eligible. If you are  45 years + you will be required to upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

STEP 8: Click on the registration button.

STEP 9: The system will then show account details.

STEP 10: The portal lets you add multiple people under one mobile number by clicking on Add more option.

STEP 11: Next click on schedule appointment.

STEP 12: You can then search a vaccination centre by state, district, block and pincode

STEP 13: Date and availability will be shown, click on ‘book’ button.

STEP 14: Once the registration is completed you will receive a message with the vaccination appointment.

STEP 15: Notably, you will be able to reschedule an appointment anytime you wish but before the vaccination day.

It should be noted that after the first dose the second dose will be automatically scheduled.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on www.cowin.gov.in

The same process will need to be followed for registering for COVID-19 vaccine on www.cowin. You can just head over to the www.cowin.gov.in website and book a vaccination slot following the aforementioned steps. Once done, you will receive a confirmation message. Click here to book your vaccination slot.

Once you get the dose, you can head over to Aarogya Setu, DigiLocker or Co-WIN app to get your vaccinated certificate.

The Co-WIN portal also allows everyone to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine centre. Click here.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2021 9:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2021 10:05 AM IST

