How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on UMANG app

The Indian government has announced that all citizens above the age of 18 years can get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus from May 1. Starting today at 4 PM, interested people can register for vaccination using the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app or the UMANG app.

After successful registration, the government will provide registered users with appointments at state government and private centres, depending on how many vaccination centres are ready on the due date.

Note, it is mandatory for people in the 18-44 age group to register as no walk-ins will be allowed initially. This is being done to avoid chaos at the immunisation centres once the inoculations drive opens up.

Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

#CoWINOnUMANG | People aged 18 & above will be eligible for vaccination against #COVID19 from May 1, 2021. To be a part of this #LargestVaccinationDrive, register yourself on ‘Co-WIN’ platform via #UMANGApp. Registration for people aged between 18 & 44 years starts from April 28* pic.twitter.com/VQYrW1Rlu1 — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) April 28, 2021

Here we will be taking a look at how you can register for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 using the UMANG app. However, before we start take note that currently, two COVID vaccines are being administered in the country Covaxin and Covishield. Russian developed Sputnik V is also being imported and administered by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the UMANG app

Open the UMANG app and tap on the Health tab. There you need to select the ‘CoWIN‘ option.

Tap on the ‘Register or Login For Vaccination’ option.

Enter your mobile number and click submit.

Enter the OTP you received on your mobile number and tap the ‘Verify OTP’ option.

Upload a Photo ID Proof and type in your name, Photo ID number, year of birth and gender. Then tap submit.

After this, you will get a pop-up stating beneficiary added, tap on ok.

On the new page, you will see an option to add up to four more beneficiaries, by tapping the ‘Add More’ button.

After adding all beneficiaries, you need to select all the beneficiaries and click on the ‘Schedule Appointment’ option.

Search your Pincode and then select the date and vaccine.

Now you will get a list of inoculation centres where you can get vaccinated.

Tap on the view time slots option on your preferred centre.

Select the time slot and tap confirm.

After this, you will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number for your appointment.

After you are registered, keep in mind to carry your photo ID to verify yourself, if you have any comorbidities, do carry a medical certificate for the same.