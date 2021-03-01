The second phase of coronavirus vaccination begins in India from March 1, 2021. PM Narendra Modi is the first one today to get the dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. PM took to Twitter to announce the same. The vaccination for coronavirus has primarily begun for senior citizens with age above 60 years and those who are above 45 years of age suffering from co-morbidities. You will be able to self-register yourself using the CoWIN app. Also Read - Google commits Rs 135 cr to help India fight COVID-19, shows vaccine details in 8 Indian languages

The government of India released the CoWIN app a few months ago but users reported several glitches on the application. As per several media reports, the Indian government will release the CoWIN app 2.0 version on March 1, 9am. You will be able to download the CoWIN app 2.0 from Google Play store on your Android device. iOS availability hasn’t been revealed yet. Notably, CoWIN and CoWIN 2.0 are the same app, the latter is an upgraded version of the original one. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella supports India fighting COVID-19, says "I am heartbroken"

Latest Update on CoWIN app: The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the CoWIN app is only for administrators. Everyone else will be able to book vaccination appointment via CoWIN portal. “Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only,” the Ministry of Health tweeted. Also Read - Looking for COVID hospital beds, oxygen, medicines? Some reliable online sources here

Separately, a section called CoWIN with a vaccine icon has also been added to the Aarogya Setu app, India’s very own coronavirus tracking app, for easy access. You will also be able to register for COVID-19 vaccine on www.cowin.gov.in website.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine online

STEP 1: Enter your mobile number

STEP 2: You will then get an OTP, enter the OTP and click on the “Verify” button

STEP 3: You will then be directed to the registration of the vaccination’ page

STEP 4: Next, choose one photo ID proof

STEP 5: Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document

STEP 6: The page will then ask if you have any comorbidities

STEP 7: Everyone above 60 years are eligible. If you are 45 years + you will be required to upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

STEP 8: Click on the registration button.

STEP 9: The system will then show account details.

STEP 10: The portal lets you add multiple people under one mobile number by clicking on Add more option.

STEP 11: Next click on schedule appointment.

STEP 12: You can then search a vaccination centre by state, district, block and pincode

STEP 13: Date and availability will be shown, click on ‘book’ button.

STEP 14: Once the registration is completed you will receive a message with the vaccination appointment.

STEP 15: Notably, you will be able to reschedule an appointment anytime you wish but before the vaccination day.

It should be noted that after the first dose the second dose will be automatically scheduled.

Once you get the dose, you can head over to Aarogya Setu, DigiLocker or CoWIN app to get your vaccinated certificate.

The CoWIN portal also allows everyone to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccine centre. Click here.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine using Aarogya Setu

STEP 1: First head to the Aarogya Setu app

STEP 2: Next, click on CoWIN tab on the home screen

STEP 3: Select Vaccination Registration option

STEP 4: Next enter mobile number, then OTP, then click on verify option

STEP 5: You will then be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

STEP 6: Follow the steps mentioned above for the CoWIN portal