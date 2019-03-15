How to register to vote in India for Lok Sabha General Election 2019

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced dates for the Lok Sabha Election 2019. The parliamentary elections will be held in seven phases, starting on April 11 and going till May 19, whereas the counting of votes will take place on May 23. As a citizen of India, and above 18 years of age, you have the right to vote. And while the process of registration may look complex, it is actually very straightforward. Here’s how you can register to vote in India for Lok Sabha election 2019.

Eligibility criteria to vote in India

First things first, you must be a citizen of India. Secondly, you must be above 18 years on the qualifying date (January 1) of the year when enrolling for electoral roll. Next, and the most important criteria, you must be a resident of the polling area of the constituency where you want to be enrolled.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

How to register to vote online

Now that we’ve been talking about Digital India for quite a few years, you can register yourself online. For that you’ll have to head over to National Voters’ Service Portal – nvsp.in, and then click on ‘Apply Online For Registration of New Voter’ on the homepage.

A new window with Form 16 will open. Just fill up to form with all your required details. Next, you will also need to upload your ID and address proof, and your photograph. Once all the details are filled in, simply scroll down and hit submit.

How to check if the registration is complete?

After you register to vote, you can go ahead and check of the registration is successful. To do that, head over to https://electoralsearch.in/ and enter your details, such as name, age, state, district, and more. If the registration went through properly, your name will appear in the list.

The last date to register to vote is March 25, so ensure you complete the procedure before that.

Required documents to enroll yourself

You will need two sets of documents – ID proof and address proof. If you have a passport and a driving license, it will serve both purposes. Else, you will have to present two different documents for identification and address proof. A PAN card and student identification can work as ID proof, whereas bank passbook, ration card, post office passbook, water / electricity / gas connection bill can work as address proof.

If the given address proof is in your family member’s name (say mother, father, husband), you’ll have to prove the relationship by submitting a birth certificate or marriage certificate. And in case the house is in landlord’s name, then you’ll need an affidavit with his / her signature.

For students who have just turned 18, will need to give age proof – like birth certificate, marksheet of class 10 (SSC), Aadhaar card, or passport.