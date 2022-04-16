YouTube will now let users create remixes of up to 5 seconds of YouTube or Shorts with the help of a new toolkit in their own Shorts. As per the company, “Create your own short videos using our Shorts creation tools to mix in music from our Audio Library or use original audio from videos across YouTube“. Also Read - No you are not alone, YouTube did face a brief outage

Notably, Shorts that the users make with the sampled audio from the platform will be attributed to the source creator's original video. According to YouTube, creators also have an option to opt-out in YouTube Studio, in case they don't want their videos to be remixed. It is worth noting that music videos with copyrighted content from YouTube's official music partners are not eligible to be remixed.

This feature is now available for iOS users and later this year, it will roll out for Android users as well.

How to remix YouTube Shorts

Open the YouTube app on the phone Go to the concerned video or Short whose audio you’d like to sample Tap on the three dots menu and select “Cut” For long-form videos, you need to tap the “Create” button and then “Cut” from the remix options

Notably, users can choose which part of the video they want to use in the Short. Earlier, users could splice short audio clips from videos on YouTube. However, now, users will be able to clip 1 to 5 seconds segments from eligible videos and shorts and use them in their own shorts.