How to remove a password from a PDF file easily

Check out how to remove passwords from PDF files in two very simple ways. The first is by using Adobe Acrobat Pro and the other is by using any browser on your desktop.

  • Published: June 19, 2020 5:21 PM IST
PDF logo

PDFs are often encrypted with a password that doesn’t allow unauthorized users to see the content they hold. However, if you plan on keeping the PDF in a secure location once you receive it, then entering that password each time you open it can get frustrating over time. In such a scenario, it helps to simply ‘remove‘ the password from the said PDF file. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 price, launch date leaked in Amazon France listing; check details

You can remove passwords from PDFs in two simple ways. There is the official method that requires you to use Adobe Acrobat Pro, and there is a makeshift secondary method that doesn’t require any particular software apart from the standard tools that come with a Windows OS. Note that both methods will require you to provide a password to your file initially. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 7 allegedly appears on Geekbench: Check details

How to remove password using ‘Print to PDF’

A simple way to remove a password is by opening the file and printing it to a new PDF file. The new PDF file will essentially have the same data except for the password. Note that this trick will only work if your password-protected PDF does not have any printing restrictions. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series: The company is looking for testers to kick start its Closed Beta testing program

Step 1: Open the password-protected PDF file in Google Chrome or any other browser. Provide the password it requires to open the file.

Step 2: Once this is done, you can hit the ‘Print’ button on the top-right to open the printing dialog box.

Step 3: Once you are in the Print Preview window, click on the ‘Change‘ button under the Destination section. Choose ‘Save as PDF’. Then proceed by clicking on the ‘Save’ button. Now all you have to do is give your new PDF a name and a location and you’re done. The new PDF file you just created will have the same contents as the older PDF without the password.

How to remove password using Adobe Acrobat Pro

Using Adobe Acrobat Pro is the official way to remove passwords from a PDF file. It doesn’t require you to create a duplicate. Note that Adobe Acrobat Pro is different from the standard Adobe Acrobat Reader that most people have. If you haven’t purchased Acrobat Pro, you can always opt for the week-long trial of the software.

Step 1: Open the password-protected PDF file using Adobe Acrobat Pro. Click on the lock icon on the left side of the window and click ‘Permission Details’. Alternatively, you could also navigate to File/ Properties and click the ‘Security’ tab.

Step 2: Click the ‘Security Method’ box and in the drop-down menu, select ‘No Security’. Click on ‘Ok’ and your password will be removed. Click on File/ Save to save the changes you have just made.

