comscore How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones
News

How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

How To

Check out how you can get rid of Clean Master and its integrated apps in Chinese smartphones with MIUI, Realme UI, and ColorOS using ADB and Fastboot.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 4:05 PM IST
Clean Master remove

A total of 59 Chinese Apps were recently banned in India including some popular applications like TikTok, ShareIT, UC Browser, and Clean Master. While these apps are no longer available in the Google Play Store, users who have already downloaded these can simply uninstall to get rid of the apps. However, some Chinese custom Android skins like Xiaomi MIUI or Realme’s Realme UI have Clean Master integrated with the system itself. Also Read - Top 10 alternatives to Chinese apps like TikTok, Shareit as Indian govt bans them

Uninstalling a core element of the system is not as easy as a simple uninstall. However, it is possible. Here is how you can get rid of Clean Master and its services if you are on MIUI, ColorOS or Realme UI. This tutorial by TechPP will help you do just that. Note that process will require a data cable and a PC or Laptop. Also Read - Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Prerequisites

We will be working with core system apps here that will require the Minimal ADB and Fastboot tool. BGR India recommends that you have some experience with using ADB and Fastboot beforehand before trying this tutorial. You will also need to install Minimal ADB and Fastboot setup on your PC/ Laptop first, along with the required drivers for your phone. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart and others to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

How to remove Clean Master from MIUI/ Realme UI

Step 1: Unlock developer options on your phone

To connect any phone to your system via adb, you need to first unlock developer options on the device. To do this, head over to the ‘About Phone’ section. On MIUI, head into ‘MIUI version’. If on Realme UI or ColorOS, this will be the ‘Build Number’ section. Tap on these sections at least seven times continuously to unlock developer options on your device.

Step 2: Enable USB Debugging

To go into the actual developer settings, navigate to Settings>Additional Settings>Developer Options. Once here, look for the ‘USB Debugging’ option and enable it. Connect your phone to your PC/ Laptop via a data cable.

Navigate to the Minimal ADB and Fastboot folder on your PC and open a command window in that folder. You can do this by pressing Shift+Right Click and choosing ‘Open command window here/Open Powershell window here’ in the menu that appears.

Step 3: Use ADB to uninstall the apps

Type ‘adb devices’ in the black command prompt window and press enter. You should see your phone as a connected device below. Your phone will be listed as a random combination of letters and numbers, followed by the word ‘device’. You may see a prompt to authorize access to the PC on your phone, make sure you accept it. If your device doesn’t show up, remove the data cable, connect it again, and repeat the steps so far.

Once your device has shown up, we can proceed with the next commands. Type in ‘adb shell’ and press enter. In the subsequent line, you need to type in the command to remove the app associated with clean master. This step will differ for devices based on which Android skin you’re on.

For MIUI, type in ‘pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.miui.cleanmaster’ and hit enter.

For ColorOS / Realme UI, type in ‘pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.coloros.phonemanager’ and hit enter.

After the command is executed, you should see you ‘Success’ showing up on the screen. This indicates that the app’s package has been removed.

Things to remember

Note that now that these core apps are removed, you will not be able to use the Cleaner function in the MIUI Security app. Meanwhile, on Realme UI and ColorOS, you will not find the Phone Manager app anymore, which you probably don’t need anyway.

Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

Also Read

Government of India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat

Installing a new System Update over this setup may bring back the apps that we have removed. In such a case you can repeat this whole process to get rid of Clean Master again. Also note that with the government regulations in effect, both Xiaomi and Oppo/Realme will likely push out an update to remove Clean Master and is associate apps from your system. Until then, you can use this procedure to get rid of the banned Chinese app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 4:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live
Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

News

Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India on July 13 at 12PM

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G sale in India on July 13 at 12PM

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live
Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India
Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

News

Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

हिंदी समाचार

कैसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं iOS 14, iPadOS 14 का पहला पब्लिक बीटा अपडेट

जीत सकते हैं वनप्लस नॉर्ड स्मार्टफोन, इस तरह से लें मीम कॉम्पटिशन में हिस्सा

WhatsApp Animated Stickers : व्हाट्सऐप पर ऐसे भेजें एनिमेटेड स्टीकर्स, पहले से मजेदार होगी चैटिंग

OnePlus Nord की स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Samsung ग्राहकों को WhatsApp पर ऑफर कर रहा है कस्टमर्स सपोर्ट सर्विस

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch
News
OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 coming soon to Amazon India; landing page live
Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July

News

Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July
Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India
Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

News

Realme C11 coming on Flipkart, reveals key specifications

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers