How to remove duplicate data in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

How To

Google Sheets offers a built-in tool to remove duplicate data from the sheet. Here's how you can use this tool to remove duplicate data.

Google Sheets

Since Google Sheets was introduced, it has received continuous support and upgrades that have turned it into a spreadsheet powerhouse. Whether it’s auto-suggesting formulas or repairing it, Google hasn’t been shy to update Sheets with beginner-friendly features. Also Read - Google opens alternative billing options on Play Store for users in India

Duplicate records are common when users are working with huge volumes of data in a spreadsheet. This duplicate data can mess with the workflows, documentation, and data analysis. Also Read - Google Hangouts is shutting down: Here’s how you can download your chat history via Google Takeout

Consider this: a a user has a list of job applications that have been obtained via a form on a website. Now, the user wants to know how many applications have been received. However, the final calculations botched by several submissions of the same application form. Sorting through this data manually is both challenging and time consuming. Thankfully, Google Sheets comes with a built-in tool that enables users delete duplicate data, which in turn makes the process faster and more efficient. It is worth noting that in addition to using this built-in tool, Google Sheets users can also use a formula for the same. Also Read - How to translate Google Docs files into other languages: A step-by-step guide

Notably, both these techniques are quite useful when dealing with huge amounts of data. It unquestionably saves time and energy.

Here is an easy guide that will help you to remove duplicate data in Google Sheets:

How to remove repeated data in Google Sheets using built-in tool

Step 1: Open Google Sheets in your web browser
Step 2: Select the columns from where you need to remove duplicates
Step 3: Click on the Data button from the header in Google Sheet
Step 4: Then click on the Data Cleanup option
Step 5: Now click on Remove Duplicates option from the drop-down menu
Step 6: Tick the checkbox of Data Has Header Row
Step 7: Then click on Remove Duplicates option.

How to remove repeated data in Google Sheets using formula

This method includes a unique formula to remove duplicate data. Follow the below step to remove duplicate data using formula:

Step 1: Open the Google Sheets on your web browser
Step 2: Choose an empty cell from the spreadsheet
Step 3: Enter formula =UNIQUE(A6:D11)
Where, A6 and D11 are the rows where you want to look and remove duplicate data
Step 4: Press Enter and the data will appear with no duplicates.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 3:17 PM IST
