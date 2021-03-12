How to remove Google Account from PC, browser permanently

You can add multiple Google accounts to the Chrome browser. While adding an account to Chrome is easy we often get confused as to how to delete it from the browser. However, deleting a Gmail account from a PC or browser is not as difficult as it seems. Also Read - Here's how to ensure that your Google Accounts are secure

In case you are trying to delete that old work account that you no longer need, or want to remove your personal account from your friend's PC here are a few simple steps that you can follow. But before proceeding with the following steps we would recommend backup important content from Gmail and Drive as you won't be able to access your inbox/folders once it's deleted.

How to delete Google account from PC

Open myaccount.google.com in Chrome browser.

-Click Manage your data & personalisation you will find under Privacy & personalisation

-Scroll down and you will see ‘Download, delete, or make a plan for your data’

-Select the ‘Delete a service or your account’ option

-Click ‘Delete your account’ under the “Delete your Google Account” box in the top-right area of the page

-Confirm your password and click the Next button

-Before deleting the account Google will ask if you want to back up your data. To save the data just click the download your data button “Delete your Google Account” box in the top-right area of the page

-Select data you want to back up and click Next step

-Choose your backup settings and click the blue coloured Create Archive button

-Once the process is done, select the ‘Delete your Google Account’ tab

-Scroll down and check the requisite checkboxes

-Once acknowledged, click the Delete Account button at the bottom of the screen. This will wipe off your account and remove all your data from Google's servers.

How to remove Google Account from Chrome

In case Chrome has linked your Google account to a Chrome profile automatically, you can try this alternate method to remove it.

-First up, tap on the profile icon in the top right corner of the Chrome browser

-In the profile menu, tap on the Manage People button

-The following page will show a list of Google Chrome profiles as cards

-To remove a Google account from Chrome you will have to head to Settings menu which will appear in the top-right corner of your profile card

-In the drop-down menu you will see the Remove this Person option

-Upon pressing the option, your Chrome profile linked to your Google account will get removed

While the process is simple, users should keep in note that in case their Google/Gmail account is provided by their work/institute they will have to contact their respective administrator to remove their account. Further, if the account is removed from Chromebook, users will lose access to downloaded apps, and stuff purchased via Google Play.