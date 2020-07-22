How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

Google has been developing ways to club together various services into single apps for a while now. We even heard of a single app being developed that will club all the G-Suite apps together. One of the latest implementations of Google’s unifying approach is finding the Google Meet Tab in the Gmail app. Also Read - Gmail goes down for many Indian users, other Google services also reporting issues

Google Meet is the latest version of Google's Video Conferencing application that was once known as Hangouts Meet. The service was initially paid but has now been available to everyone for free after the pandemic. The new Gmail UI has a separate tab for your inbox and one for Google Meet at the bottom. If you like it, all well and good. However, if you don't, here is an easy way to remove it, thanks to 9to5google.com.

How to disable Google Meet tab in Gmail

Step 1: Head over to Gmail settings

Open Gmail and go to the hamburger menu in the app. You will find this on the top right, in the form of three lines. Once in here, you will find many elements including your inbox folders like Primary, Social, Promotions and so on. Head over to the bottom of the list to find 'Settings'.

Step 2: Enter your account’s settings

You will see a General settings option here. Below it, will be a separate settings section for your Gmail ID. Enter this section. If you have multiple Gmail inboxes set, you will find a separate section for each account. Note that you will have to set this for each of the accounts.

Step 3: Turn off the ‘Show Meet tab’ tick

There are a lot of options here, but you need to look for the ‘Meet’ sub-section. In here, there will be the ‘Show the Meet tab for Video Calling’. Tick it off and you shouldn’t be seeing the Google Meet tab for this account. If you have more Gmail accounts in the app, repeat Step 2 and 3 for each of them.