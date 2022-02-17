How to remove password from PDF files: Follow these simple steps

Nowadays, PDF files are being used more than before. It contains important information about people, that is why it is protected by applying a password. But sometimes it also becomes a cause of trouble, because every time a password has to be entered to open the file. Today, we will tell you how to remove passwords from PDF. Also Read - PDF to Word converter: How to convert PDF to Word file for free online

How to remove password from PDF:

Step 1. First of all, you have to open the PDF file found on Gmail, Drive, or other platforms in the Google Chrome browser. Also Read - How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

Step 2. On opening the file for the first time, you will have to enter the password. Also Read - How to remove password from PDF in Android, iOS, Google Chrome and more

Step 3. Once you open the PDF file by entering the password, you will have to give the print command.

Step 4. After this, you will see the option of ‘Save as PDF.’ With the help of this, you will be able to save the duplicate file of PDF on your device, and you can open this file without a password.

Password can also be removed from PDF files through Adobe Acrobat Pro:

Through this software, you can remove the password from the original file and do not have to create a duplicate file.

Step 1: Open the PDF file in Adobe Acrobat Pro software by entering the password. Then click on the lock icon and click on ‘Permission Details.’ Along with this, you can go to Properties in the File menu and click on the Security tab.

Step 2: Here, you will find the ‘Security Method’ box and click on the ‘No Security option in the drop-down menu. After that, you have to click on ‘Ok.’ Now save the file. Doing so will remove the password from the password-protected PDF file.

How to remove password from PDF using iPhone