We all have received one PDF file (either a bank statement or a bill) with password protection. This idea is to keep the sensitive and important information safe but this very idea ends up creating a lot of hassle for us, for we need to type in the password each time we want to access the document or send it to someone else.

However, there are workarounds to solve the issue so that we don't have to enter the password each time we try to access a PDF file. Hence, read on to know the methods for the convenience you need.

Before we tell you about the easy steps, you must know that these hacks work when you already know the password to enter it at least once. This ensures that the document isn't accessed by someone with malign intents. Therefore, ensure you have the password before following the steps to be mentioned.

How to remove password from PDF files? (Google Chrome)

There is a simple hack to remove password from PDF files when accessed via Google Chrome (and even other browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and more) on Windows, Mac, Linux, or other devices by following these simple steps:

Open the PDF file in Google Chrome via Gmail, Drive, or any other third-party platform

Enter the password for the first time you open it

Once the PDF file in unlocked, choose the ‘Print’ option either by selecting the Print icon in the top right corner or selecting ‘CTRL+P’ (Windows) and ‘Command+P’ (Mac)

Now, select the Destination as ‘Save as PDF’ and save so that the document is saved in PDF format on the device. This way you get to access the PDF without the need to enter the password again and again

How to remove password from PDF files? (Mac)

You can easily remove password from PDF on a Mac by following these steps:

Download the PDF file

Head to Finder, look for the file and preview it

Enter the password

Once the file is opened, select the File option and then tap on ‘Export as PDF’ and then ‘Save’ to save the document as PDF on the device. Yet again, you get the file without any password saved on your device

How to remove password from PDF files? (Android, iOS)

You can save PDFs on your Android and iOS devices with the help of apps that are easily available to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store, respectively.

For Android, you can use the PDF Utilities app. Once you get the app, you need to open up the PDF in the app after downloading it, enter the password, and open the file from the original saved location to further access it without a password.

For iOS, you can use the PDF Expert app, for the purpose. One thing worth noting is that the app requires you to take a subscription to perform the task. But, it comes with a free trial so you can use the chance to download all the PDF files to view them without a password.

How to remove password from PDF files? (Adobe Acrobat)

In case you want to perform the deed via Adobe Acrobat for a much official process, you just need to subscribe to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. The software is priced at Rs. 1,041 a month if subscribed annually or Rs. 1,691 a month if subscribed on a monthly basis. Once you get it, you just need to open the PDF file, enter the password, click on the Lock Screen option, Security settings, and then Permission details. Once this is done, select the Security option, set the Security Method to No Security, save the file, following which you won’t need to type in the password each time you open it.

Additionally, you can also head to the ‘Smallpdf’ website to remove password from PDF. Just open the PDF file and select the Unlock PDF option. Once the file is decrypted, you can save the file to your laptop or PC to view it without a password whenever needed.