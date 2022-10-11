comscore How to delete saved cards from Amazon account
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Remove Saved Debit Or Credit Cards From Amazon Account
News

How to remove saved debit or credit cards from your Amazon account

How To

Here's how you can delete saved cards from your Amazon account and stay away from phishing.

Amazon account

Amazon is hosting several sales in the vow to offer the best discounts on electronics across segments in the festive season. Since it’s sale time, we often save our cards to make purchases quick and easy. Whether it be our debit cards or credit cards, we have them saved on our Amazon account. However, once the sale is over, you might not want to keep your cards saved due to various reasons. Also, having your debit or credit card saved online isn’t always a good choice. Having said that, you may think of removing or deleting your saved card. Also Read - Amazon Extra Happiness days sale: Best deals on OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime and more

In this article, we will show you how you can remove your debit or credit card from your Amazon account with a few simple steps. Also Read - Amazon announces Prime Friday sale: Check top offers here

Remove saved cards on Amazon from the mobile app (iOS and Android)

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device. Also Read - Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy S22 5G and more

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger icon in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Now, you should see four different options, you need to tap on the fourth option, that’s Account.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for Manage payment options.

Step 5: Once you tap on Manage payment options, you will see a section called Wallet under which all of your saved cards will be listed. You will get two options, ‘Edit’ or ‘Remove,’ tap on Remove. Lastly, Tap on confirm, and your save debit or credit card will be removed.

Remove saved cards on Amazon from the web browser on the PC

Step 1: Open Amazon.in on your PC.

Step 2: Tap on Accounts and Lists in the top right corner. It is besides Returns & Orders, Cart.

Step 3: Tap on Payment options.

Step 4: You will now see all your saved cards. Tap on each card to see the details.

Step 5: Once you tap on any card, you will get the ‘Edit’ or ‘Remove,’ options, tap on Remove and confirm it.

That’s how you can easily delete or remove your saved debit or credit cards on Amazon.

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 8:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Play Points program launched in India: Here s what it does
News
Google Play Points program launched in India: Here s what it does
Redmi Note 12 to come with a Dimensity chipset

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 to come with a Dimensity chipset

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India

India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Telecom

India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco X4 Pro

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Play Points program launched in India: Here s what it does

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India

India nudges Apple, Samsung to fast-track 5G phone software rollout

Redmi A1 Plus with a dual rear camera will debut in India on October 14

Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More, Flipkart Diwali Sale

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price