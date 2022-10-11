Amazon is hosting several sales in the vow to offer the best discounts on electronics across segments in the festive season. Since it’s sale time, we often save our cards to make purchases quick and easy. Whether it be our debit cards or credit cards, we have them saved on our Amazon account. However, once the sale is over, you might not want to keep your cards saved due to various reasons. Also, having your debit or credit card saved online isn’t always a good choice. Having said that, you may think of removing or deleting your saved card. Also Read - Amazon Extra Happiness days sale: Best deals on OnePlus Nord 2T, Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime and more

In this article, we will show you how you can remove your debit or credit card from your Amazon account with a few simple steps.

Remove saved cards on Amazon from the mobile app (iOS and Android)

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger icon in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Now, you should see four different options, you need to tap on the fourth option, that’s Account.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for Manage payment options.

Step 5: Once you tap on Manage payment options, you will see a section called Wallet under which all of your saved cards will be listed. You will get two options, ‘Edit’ or ‘Remove,’ tap on Remove. Lastly, Tap on confirm, and your save debit or credit card will be removed.

Remove saved cards on Amazon from the web browser on the PC

Step 1: Open Amazon.in on your PC.

Step 2: Tap on Accounts and Lists in the top right corner. It is besides Returns & Orders, Cart.

Step 3: Tap on Payment options.

Step 4: You will now see all your saved cards. Tap on each card to see the details.

Step 5: Once you tap on any card, you will get the ‘Edit’ or ‘Remove,’ options, tap on Remove and confirm it.

That’s how you can easily delete or remove your saved debit or credit cards on Amazon.