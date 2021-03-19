How to repost on Instagram with these simple steps

Most of us now begin our day with Instagram and its safe to say that the photo-sharing app is integral to us. For social media fanatics (like me), every day is ‘Gram’ day to keep our followers updated with our lives. Also Read - Instagram wants to keep its younger userbase safe, rolls out new message features

The daily 'Instagramming,' when topped with a plethora of the platform's features, makes for a wholesome experience. But, there's still one feature (among a few more), which the app lacks: the ability to repost a photo, video, or Instagram Stories.

This becomes crucial for those who like to reshare stuff either posted by others or their own. But, you don't have to feel sad about it, for there are ways for this: that too, simple ones. Hence, if you have been looking for an answer to "how you can repost on Instagram," keep on reading.

How to repost on Instagram? (Method 1)

Since Instagram doesn’t come with an inbuilt ability to reshare posts and stories, there are third-party apps to do the deed. The famous one is ‘Repost For Instagram,’ which is available for both Android and iOS. Individually, both the Google Play Store and the App Store have tons of apps to repost stuff on Instagram. You can choose whichever you like but try going for the ones that are known and have good ratings.

We will primarily talk about the ‘Repost For Instagram’ app and here’s to go about it:

Step 1: Download the ‘Repost For Instagram’ app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now that you have the app, head to your Instagram profile.

Step 3: Look for the photo or video you wish to repost. Select the three-dotted menu on the post and then tap the Copy Link option.

Step 4: Now, head back to the ‘Repost For Instagram’ app and paste the link.

Step 5: Once the post appears on the app, you can add some edits too. This includes a caption, location tag, the placement of the person’s name (whose post you are reposting), and more. Choose them as per your liking.

Step 6: All you need to do is hit the Repost option. Following this, the app will ask for the necessary permissions and open Instagram for you.

Step 7: The last step requires you to choose between reposting the post as your Story or a Feed post. Once you select, add the edits you would normally add while posting on Instagram, and you are good to go.

The app not only helps you reshare photos/videos as your own post but also as Instagram Stories.

How to repost on Instagram? (Method 2)

There is another workaround to repost on Instagram. Screenshots. All you need to do is take a screenshot of any photo you want to repost. Once done, just add the necessary edits (cropping, filters, and more), and post the edited image as either an Instagram post or Story. You can also give the photo courtesy if you want.

For videos, the option of screen-recording will help. On iOS, head to the Control Centre>Tap on the Screen Recording icon, and start recording. On Android, go to the notification shade> Select the Screen Recording option, and the work gets done.

Alternatively, you can use the IGDownloader.com website to save Instagram posts first and then repost them. All you need to do is copy the post link, paste it on the site, and hit the Save option to download the media. Following this, you can repost the posts with ease.

You can also use apps for the same that can be found on the Play Store and the App Store.

How to repost Instagram Stories?

Unlike posts, Instagram has provided us with the ability to repost Stories, which acts as a sigh of relief. However, the downside to this is that it works only when you are mentioned in an Instagram Story. If you are, you will be notified of the same via DMs and you can tap on the ‘Add as your Story’ option in the chat window with the person who mentioned you in the Story.

You can also apply the same ‘take the screenshot’ method for Instagram Stories too if you don’t want any hassle. Screen recording is the option for videos posted as Instagram Stories. Further, you can use apps such as StorySave (for Android) and more to save Instagram Stories and then repost them.

Before you take the help of the workarounds mentioned above, you should keep in mind that you take the permission of the person whose Stories and posts you will reshare: for safety reasons, of course! As long as that’s the case, you can go ahead, repost on Instagram, and enjoy Instagramming!