How to Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook

Google’s Gmail is surely one of the popular apps and many use it for their personal as well as professional mailing needs. However, when it comes to offices, especially in India, Microsoft Outlook is the most used app in private companies as it offers some nifty features for scheduling meetings, reminders, and more. Also, Outlook allows you to reschedule meetings on your own making things convenient for you. But not many know that it’s possible. Also Read - Gmail tips and tricks: How to spot and report email scams

Today, we will show you how you can reschedule meetings on Microsoft Outlook. Also Read - How to recall emails in Gmail and Outlook

Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook (Desktop)

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on your Desktop. Also Read - Microsoft Office 365 web-based e-mail is leaking out IP addresses in e-mails

Step 2: Now, click on the Meeting that you have or is scheduled for you that you want to reschedule. You can also click on the calendar tab below the mail icon on the web browser or desktop app and see all of your meetings.

Step 3: Tap on the Meeting that you want to reschedule.

Step 4: Once you tap on the meeting, a pop-up with open letting you join, edit or delete the meeting. Click on the ‘Edit’ button that looks like the pencil icon.

Step 5: Now, you can edit the time, date, name, location, and other details and hit the Save.

Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook (Smartphone)

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on your Phone.

Step 2: Click on the Calendar tab at the right bottom.

Step 3: Tap on the meeting that you want to edit.

Step 4: Now, you will see a pencil icon on the top, which is the edit button, click on it.

Step 5: Tap on the area where it shows the time of the meeting.

Step 6: Here, Drag the blue-colored bar up and down depending on the time you want to set it for.

Step 7: Once done, tap on the Done button, which looks like a check mark, and if you want you can edit all the other details of the meeting such as date, name, location, and others.

Step 8: Lastly, Tap on the Done button.

That’s it. That’s how you can reschedule a meeting on Outlook on the desktop.