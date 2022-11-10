comscore How to reset your phone's Network Settings: Step-by-Step guide
How to reset network settings on Android and iOS

Here's how you can reset your phone's network settings and do away with all your network problems. Check the full step-by-step guide.

There might be some instances when you are browsing on your smartphone and suddenly face Wi-Fi errors. Or it could be that your Bluetooth isn’t working when you are trying to pair it with a speaker or your headphones.

A quick fix for such issues could be simply resetting your network settings. Ever since when you first started using your device, you may have saved Wi-Fi networks or saved VPN configurations, or there could be a bunch of devices that your phone connected to via Bluetooth. All of the data gets saved on your device.

All you need to do is reset your network settings in order to fix some minor errors that occur while connecting or pairing. Here’s how you can reset your phone’s network settings, whether it be an Android or an iOS device. Let’s see.

Reset network settings on Android

On Android, the process will be a little different for each device. But if you follow the steps for Pixel or Samsung devices, you can easily find the network settings on your Android phone, no matter the brand. That said, let’s take a look.

Samsung

Step 1: Open Settings on your Samsung.

Step 2: Tap on General management.

Step 3: Tap on Rest.

Step 4: Tap on Reset network settings.

Pixel

Step 1: Open Settings on your Google Pixel phone.

Step 2: Tap on System, which is located at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap on Reset options.

Step 4: Select Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.

Step 5: Lastly, tap on Reset Settings.

Reset network settings on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone or iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll below until you find General, once you do, tap on it.

Step 3: After opening the General tab, scroll to the bottom and look for Transfer or Reset iPhone, tap on it.

Step 4: Now, tap on Rest.

Step 5: Lastly, click on Rest Network Settings and verify by putting your iPhone’s or iPad’s passcode.

Once you put the passcode and confirm, your iPhone’s network settings will be reset.

That’s how easily you can reset network settings on your Android and iOS devices. Do note that once you reset, all your saved networks or paired devices, or VPN configs will be gone. So you will have to newly configure everything.

  Published Date: November 10, 2022 9:01 PM IST
