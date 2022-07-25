How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone: A step-by-step guide

Resetting a smartphone can serve a variety of purposes. From speeding up a slow running smartphone to getting rid of malware to fixing an unresponsive screen to random restarts due to firmware updates to software malfunctioning, resetting a smartphone to its factory settings can help in solving many issues. In essence, it reverts back the phone to apps and information, which the phone shipped with. If you are using the Oppo A3s and your smartphone is giving you a hard time, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can factory reset your Oppo A3s smartphone. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G to be available for purchase at 12pm for Amazon Prime members

How to factory reset Oppo A3s smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo A3s smartphone. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

Step 2: Scroll down and go to the System Settings option. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G First impressions: Ticks all the right boxes

Step 3: Now tap the Advanced option.

Step 4: Next, go to the Reset options option and tap it to access various options.

Step 5: Now tap on ‘Erase all Data’ option in order to return the phone to factory settings and remove all data from the Oppo A3s smartphone.

Step 6: Confirm your selection by first tapping on ‘Reset Phone’ and then ‘Reset Everything’ option.

Step 7: Now enter the password or PIN on your Oppo A3s smartphone. After this, your Oppo A3s smartphone will start the factory reset process.

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone with Recovery Mode

Step 1: Turn off the Oppo A3s completely and wait for a few seconds.

Step 2: Now keep holding on Volume UP and power keys together for a few seconds till the recovery mode appears.

Step 3: When you see the Oppo logo, release all the buttons.

Step 4: Now use volume up and volume down keys to move up and down until you reach the ‘Recovery Mode’ option then press the Power button to access it.

Step 5: Now use Volume up and Volume down keys to go to “wipe data / factory reset” option and press the Power button to select it.

Step 6: In the following screen, tap on the YES button using the volume keys and press the the Power key to confirm your selection.

Step 7: Once the process finishes, tap the “Reboot System Now” option. After this, the Oppo A3s smartphone will reboot. It will take the device several minutes to restore the device to its factory state with all the pre-installed apps.