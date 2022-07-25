comscore How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone: A step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Reset Oppo A3s Smartphone A Step By Step Guide
News

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone: A step-by-step guide

How To

Is your old Oppo A3s smartphone giving you a hard time? If it is, here is an easy guide using which you can factory reset the smartphone.

Oppo A3s

Resetting a smartphone can serve a variety of purposes. From speeding up a slow running smartphone to getting rid of malware to fixing  an unresponsive screen to random restarts due to firmware updates to software malfunctioning, resetting a smartphone to its factory settings can help in solving many issues. In essence, it reverts back the phone to apps and information, which the phone shipped with. If you are using the Oppo A3s and your smartphone is giving you a hard time, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can factory reset your Oppo A3s smartphone. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 5G to be available for purchase at 12pm for Amazon Prime members

How to factory reset Oppo A3s smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Oppo A3s smartphone. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

Step 2: Scroll down and go to the System Settings option. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G First impressions: Ticks all the right boxes

Step 3: Now tap the Advanced option.

Step 4: Next, go to the Reset options option and tap it to access various options.

Step 5: Now tap on ‘Erase all Data’ option in order to return the phone to factory settings and remove all data from the Oppo A3s smartphone.

Step 6: Confirm your selection by first tapping on ‘Reset Phone’ and then ‘Reset Everything’ option.

Step 7: Now enter the password or PIN on your Oppo A3s smartphone. After this, your Oppo A3s smartphone will start the factory reset process.

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone with Recovery Mode

Step 1: Turn off the Oppo A3s completely and wait for a few seconds.

Step 2: Now keep holding on Volume UP and power keys together for a few seconds till the recovery mode appears.

Step 3: When you see the Oppo logo, release all the buttons.

Step 4: Now use volume up and volume down keys to move up and down until you reach the ‘Recovery Mode’ option then press the Power button to access it.

Step 5: Now use Volume up and Volume down keys to go to “wipe data / factory reset” option and press the Power button to select it.

Step 6: In the following screen, tap on the YES button using the volume keys and press the the Power key to confirm your selection.

Step 7: Once the process finishes, tap the “Reboot System Now” option. After this, the Oppo A3s smartphone will reboot. It will take the device several minutes to restore the device to its factory state with all the pre-installed apps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 7:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone
How To
How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone
How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone

How To

How to record WhatsApp calls: A guide for your Android phone and iPhone

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Mobiles

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

News

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to reset Oppo A3s smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A04s goes into production

iOS 16 BETA Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

Apple's top chip engineer who worked for 9 years is joining Samsung

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999