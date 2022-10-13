How to reset your Apple ID password: A step-by-step guide

Apple ID and its password are required almost every step of the way while using an Apple device. Whether you are using a Mac, or an iPhone or an iPad, Apple ID and its password are required everywhere from downloading a new app to making in-app purchases. So, if you have forgotten your Apple ID password, here is how you can reset it and gain access to your Apple account. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

How to reset your Apple ID password on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Go to Settings app.

Step 2: Tap your name on top.

Step 3: Now tap the Password & Security option.

Step 4: Next, tap the Change Password option.

Step 5: Follow the onscreen instructions to reset your password.

How to reset your Apple ID password on Mac

Step 1: Choose Apple menu from the top menu.

Step 2: Now tap the System Preferences option.

Step 3: Next, click on the Apple ID option.

Step 4: Click on the Password & Security option.

Step 5: Follow the onscreen instructions to reset your Apple ID password.

How to reset Apple ID password with the Apple Support app

If you don’t have an Apple device, you can borrow one from a friend or family member to reset the Apple ID password on your device. Once you have done that, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Apple Support app on the borrowed Apple device. If needed, you can download the Apple Support app from the App Store.

Step 2: Tap Passwords & Security on the device.

Step 3: Then go to Reset Apple ID password option.

Step 4: Tap on Get Started option.

Step 5: Next, tap “A different Apple ID” option.

Step 6: Lastly enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions to reset your password.

Alternatively, if you want to change your Apple ID password, here’s what you need to do:

Change your Apple ID password on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Tap the Settings app.

Step 2: Tap your name.

Step 3: Now tap the Password & Security option.

Step 4: Next, tap Change Password option.

Step 5: Now enter your current password or device passcode, then enter a new password and confirm the new password.

Step 6: Next, tap Change or Change Password option.

Change your Apple ID password on Mac

Step 1: Choose Apple menu and then go to System Preferences.

Step 2: Click on the Apple ID option.

Step 3: Now click on Password & Security option.

Step 4: Now click on the Change Password option and follow the on-screen instructions.

Change your Apple ID password on web

Step 1: Sign in to appleid.apple.com.

Step 2: In the Sign-In and Security section, click Password option.

Step 3: Enter your current password.

Step 4: Now enter a new password and then confirm the new password.

Step 5: Click Change Password option.