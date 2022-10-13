comscore How to reset your Apple ID password: A step-by-step guide
How to reset your Apple ID password: A step-by-step guide

If you have forgotten your Apple ID password, here is how you can reset it and gain access to your Apple account.

  • Apple ID is required almost every step of the way while using an Apple device.
  • Here's an easy guide to reset your Apple ID password if you have forgotten it.
  • Here's an easy guide to change your Apple ID password.
Image: Apple

Apple ID and its password are required almost every step of the way while using an Apple device. Whether you are using a Mac, or an iPhone or an iPad, Apple ID and its password are required everywhere from downloading a new app to making in-app purchases. So, if you have forgotten your Apple ID password, here is how you can reset it and gain access to your Apple account. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

How to reset your Apple ID password on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Go to Settings app.
Step 2: Tap your name on top.
Step 3: Now tap the Password & Security option.
Step 4: Next, tap the Change Password option.
Step 5: Follow the onscreen instructions to reset your password. Also Read - Apple is set to sell ad space for TV+ starting 2023: Report

How to reset your Apple ID password on Mac

Step 1: Choose Apple menu from the top menu.
Step 2: Now tap the System Preferences option.
Step 3: Next, click on the Apple ID option.
Step 4: Click on the Password & Security option.
Step 5: Follow the onscreen instructions to reset your Apple ID password. Also Read - Smartphone companies to gradually discontinue 4G phones above Rs 10,000: Report

How to reset Apple ID password with the Apple Support app

If you don’t have an Apple device, you can borrow one from a friend or family member to reset the Apple ID password on your device. Once you have done that, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Apple Support app on the borrowed Apple device. If needed, you can download the Apple Support app from the App Store.
Step 2: Tap Passwords & Security on the device.
Step 3: Then go to Reset Apple ID password option.
Step 4: Tap on Get Started option.
Step 5: Next, tap “A different Apple ID” option.
Step 6: Lastly enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions to reset your password.

Alternatively, if you want to change your Apple ID password, here’s what you need to do:

Change your Apple ID password on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Tap the Settings app.
Step 2: Tap your name.
Step 3: Now tap the Password & Security option.
Step 4: Next, tap Change Password option.
Step 5: Now enter your current password or device passcode, then enter a new password and confirm the new password.
Step 6: Next, tap Change or Change Password option.

Change your Apple ID password on Mac

Step 1: Choose Apple menu and then go to System Preferences.
Step 2: Click on the Apple ID option.
Step 3: Now click on Password & Security option.
Step 4: Now click on the Change Password option and follow the on-screen instructions.

Change your Apple ID password on web

Step 1: Sign in to appleid.apple.com.
Step 2: In the Sign-In and Security section, click Password option.
Step 3: Enter your current password.
Step 4: Now enter a new password and then confirm the new password.
Step 5: Click Change Password option.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 6:52 PM IST
