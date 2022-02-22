comscore How to reset your Google Nest, Amazon Echo smart speaker?
How to reset your Google, Amazon smart speaker?

If you are having trouble with your Google Nest or Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display, here's how you can reset it.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon dominated the smart speaker market

Smart speakers and smart displays have become ubiquitous these days. They help in making everyday tasks easier. Right from helping us experiment in the kitchen to video calling family and friends to controlling other smart home devices, they reduce the effort that goes into day-to-day tasks by manifolds. While they function without a hitch most of the time, a faulty software update or a spotty internet connection can throw them off balance. So, if you are having trouble with your Google Nest or Amazon Echo smart speaker or smart display, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you reset it. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amazon, Reliance Digital fight over streaming rights

How to factory reset Google Nest Mini smart speaker

Step 1: On the side of your device, switch the mic off. On doing so, the lights will turn orange. Also Read - Amazon Soundbar Days sale: Best deals on Boat Aavante Bar 1800D, Sony HT-S20R and more

Step 2: Now press and hold the center of the Nest Mini, where the lights are on top. The factory resetting process will begin after 5 seconds. Also Read - How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

Step 3: Continue to hold the centre of the Nest Mini smart speaker for about 10 seconds more until you hear a sound to confirm that the device is resetting.

How to factory reset Google Nest Hub smart speaker

As it happens, resetting a smart display is slightly different than resetting a smart display. Here’s how you can reset Google Nest Hub or Google Nest Hub Max smart display:

Step 1: On the back of Nest Hub Max, press and hold both volume buttons together for about 10 seconds.
On doing so, your Nest Hub smart display will let you know that it’s resetting the device.

How to factory reset 3rd or 4th generation Amazon Echo smart speaker

If you are having troubles with your Amazon Echo smart speaker, you can reset the device by unplugging the power adapter and then plugging it back in again. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, you can also reset the device and use it again. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Press and hold the Action button for 25 seconds. Once that happens, a light ring will pulse orange, then turn off.

Step 2: Wait for the light ring to turn back on and turn blue. Once the light ring then turns orange again and the device enters the set up mode. After this, you can set up the Echo smart speaker again.

How to factory reset Amazon Show smart speaker

While the above-mentioned trick works with most Echo smart speakers, it won’t work on Amazon’s Echo Show range of smart displays. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Press and hold the Mute and Volume Down buttons until you see the Amazon logo.

Step 2: When prompted, after that follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device.

  Published Date: February 22, 2022 4:39 PM IST

