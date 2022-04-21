How to reset your home router

Wi-Fi routers are one of the lifelines of our homes that provide internet connectivity to all smart home devices. From smart lights and smart TVs to smart refrigerators and smart ACs, they ensure that all these gizmos are connected all the time. To add to that, they also handle our daily data needs as we work from home. Also Read - Lost your WiFi password? Here’s how to find it

But there are times when you need to change your existing home WiFi router to upgrade to a new one with more features and better connectivity options. For all these reasons and more, you need to reset your old WiFi router so that all of your data can be wiped off completely from it. Now, resetting a WiFi router can be done via two ways – one is using the reset button on the router and the other is using the router’s web interface. Also Read - Free WiFi facility now available at 6,100 railway stations across India

So, here is an easy guide that will help you reset the WiFi router at your home: Also Read - How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

How to reset your Wi-Fi router at home

Step 1: Keep your Wi-Fi router plugged into a power source.

Step 2: Find the router’s Reset button. You will find it at the back or at the bottom depending on the device that you are using.

Step 3: Now press and hold the button with a pointy object like a paperclip for around 30 seconds.

Step 4: Release the button when the light starts to flicker green. And it’s done.

How to reset your Wi-Fi router using web interface

Step 1: First you need to find your router’s IP address. To do this, follow this path: Control panel > Network and Internet > View network status and tasks > Network and Sharing Center > click the name of your network connection > Ethernet > Details > your router’s IP address will be listed under “IPv4 Default Gateway.”

Step 2: Type your router’s IP address into any web browser’s search field. Now you will see your router’s admin interface.

Step 3: Enter your username and password. If you haven’t changed these, chances are that both these fields are set to “admin”.

Step 4: Now you need to look for system reset tools. You will find them under “System”, “System Tools” or “Settings”. This will differ with the company and the router model that you are using.

Step 5: Next, look for Restore or Factory Default settings.

Step 6: Click Restore or Reset and then click the OK button to confirm.