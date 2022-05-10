If you plan on upgrading to a new iPhone or if your old iPhone is acting up and none of the regular solutions seem to work, resetting your device is the way to go. You would also want to reset your iPhone to factory settings if you are planning to give it away. Factory resetting the iPhone wipes off all the data from the iPhone and takes it back to the original settings that the device came with — no contacts, no photos and gallery, no passwords and no personal data. Also Read - Apple Car new details revealed: What we know so far

But before you reset your iPhone to factory settings, it is important that you backup all your data such that nothing important is lost. Now, Apple gives users three methods using which they can backup their data, which includes iCloud, Mac and a Windows PC. So, here is step-by-step guide of how you can backup your iPhone data and reset it to factory settings: Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

Backup your iPhone data using iCloud

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Now go to the Settings app.

Step 3: Tap your name and then tap the iCloud option.

Step 4: Now, tap the iCloud Backup button.

Step 5: Confirm your selection by taping Back Up Now option. Also Read - Apple might introduce new colors for AirPods Max alongside AirPods Pro 2 launch soon: Report

Backup your iPhone data using Mac

While backing up your iPhone data on your Mac, you can either use the Finder app or iTunes for the purpose. If you prefer using iTunes, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open iTunes and connect your iPhone to your Mac with a USB cable.

Step 2: Select your iPhone on your computer.

Step 3: Click Back Up Now.

Step 4: When the process ends, you can see if the backup finished successfully. You will also see the date and time of your last backup.

Alternatively, you can use the Finder app. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: On a Mac with macOS Catalina or later, open a Finder window.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.

Step 3: Select your iPhone on your computer.

Step 4: Click Back Up Now.

Step 5: You will see the progress in the progress bar below. When the process ends, you can see if the backup finished successfully.

Backup your iPhone data using Windows PC

Step 1: Download iTunes on your Windows PC and open it.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone to your computer with a USB cable.

Step 3: Select your iPhone in iTunes and then click the Summary button.

Step 4: Click Back Up Now option.

Step 5: You will be notified when the process ends.

How to reset your iPhone

Now that you have backed up all your iPhone data, here’s how you can restore your device to factory settings:

Step 1: Go to the Settings app.

Step 2: Then go to the General option.

Step 3: Now tap the Reset iPhone option.

Step 4: Enter your passcode and your Apple ID password when asked for it.

Step 5: Wait for your iPhone to reset.