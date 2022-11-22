There are many reasons why you might want to reset your Android smartphone. Maybe you are planning to buy a new smartphone and you want to give away your old smartphone to a friend or a family member or for selling to a vendor before you start using the new device. Or maybe you want to reset your old smartphone as it is the last resort to fix the troubleshooting elements on your device. In any case, resetting your device is a good idea, especially if you are giving away your device, as it helps in removing all of your personal and private data, be it your saved password or banking details from your smartphone completely. Also Read - How to hide Memories in Google Photos

So, if you are using a Samsung smartphone, here is a step-by-step-guide of how you can reset your old Samsung smartphone if you are using the Samsung account.

How to reset your old Samsung smartphone

Step 1: Swipe up on the Home Screen or tap on Apps of your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Step 2: Now tap on the Settings app.

Step 3: Next, scroll down and then tap on the General management option.

Step 4: Now tap the Reset option.

Step 5: In the available options, tap the Factory data reset option.

Step 6: Now scroll down to the bottom and tap on Reset option.

Step 7: Next, confirm that you understand about all data being lost and cannot be recovered. Once you do, tap the Delete All option.

Step 8: Enter your Samsung Account Password and then tap the Confirm option.

However, if you are using Google Account credentials, here is what you need to do:

How to Factory reset your Samsung smartphone via Find My Device

Step 1: Go to Find my device and sign into your Google Account.

— If you are using more than one smartphone, click the smartphone which you want to factory reset.

— If your phone has more than one user profile, sign in with a Google Account that’s on the main profile.

Step 2: Your phone will get a notification.

Step 3: Select Erase Device and click on the Erase option when the once pop-up warning appears.

Factory reset process will be started on your device. After completion you will be able to use your Google Account to log into your Samsung smartphone.