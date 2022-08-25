How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook

Emails play an important part in our day-to-day communication. They are used for communicating everything from class notes and books to work files and other documents to even advertising emails. Owing to this usage, users’ inboxes are always brimming with emails. This never-ending stream of emails sometimes makes it difficult for users to keep a track of more important emails, which often get deleted along with spam emails or junk emails. Also Read - Google partners with MeitY to improve online safety in India

Now, deleted does not mean permanent removal. In Gmail, when you delete an email it isn't actually erased, instead, it is moved to the 'Trash' folder. Similarly, when you delete an email in Outlook, it is placed in the 'Deleted Items' folder. Your email isn't truly gone forever unless you delete it from one of these folders.

So, if you have got an email that you accidentally deleted, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can restore deleted emails in Gmail and Outlook:

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on desktop

Step 1 : Open Gmail on your computer.

Step 2 : Scroll on the left side of the page.

Step 3 : Click More.

Step 4 : In the available options, select Trash.

Step 5 : You will see a list of deleted emails, check the box next to the email that you want to restore.

Step 6 : Click on ‘Move to’ icon.

Step 7 : Select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on Android

Step 1 : Open the Gmail app, on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2 : Tap on the three horizontal bars, on the top left corner.

Step 3 : Swipe down to find Trash option and tap on it.

Step 4: You will see a list of deleted emails, tap on the avatar next to the email that you want to restore.

Step 5 : Then, tap on the three horizontal dots on the top right corner.

Step 6 : Select Move to.

Step 7 : Then select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on iOS

Step 1 : Open the Gmail app, on your iOS device.

Step 2 : Tap on the three horizontal bars, on the top left corner.

Step 3 : Swipe down to find Trash option and tap on it.

Step 4: You will see a list of deleted emails, tap on the avatar next to the email that you want to restore.

Step 5 : Then, tap on the three horizontal dots on the top right corner.

Step 6 : Select Move to.

Step 7 : Then select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Outlook

Step 1 : Open Outlook on any browser or desktop.

Step 2 : Sign in to your Outlook account.

Step 3 : On the left side, you can see a list of options.

Step 4 : Under Folders, select Deleted Items option.

Step 5 : Then, you can see a list of deleted emails.

Step 6 : Right click on the email that you want to restore.

Step 7 : Point the cursor on the Move option.

Step 8 : Then select the location where you want to restore the email.