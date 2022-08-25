comscore How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Restore Deleted Emails In Gmail Outlook A Step By Step Guide
News

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail, Outlook: A step-by-step guide

How To

Deleted an email by mistake? Here is a step-by-step that will help you restore deleted emails in Gmail and Outlook.

google-gmail-apps

Emails play an important part in our day-to-day communication. They are used for communicating everything from class notes and books to work files and other documents to even advertising emails. Owing to this usage, users’ inboxes are always brimming with emails. This never-ending stream of emails sometimes makes it difficult for users to keep a track of more important emails, which often get deleted along with spam emails or junk emails. Also Read - Google partners with MeitY to improve online safety in India

Now, deleted does not mean permanent removal. In Gmail, when you delete an email it isn’t actually erased, instead, it is moved to the ‘Trash’ folder. Similarly, when you delete an email in Outlook, it is placed in the ‘Deleted Items’ folder. Your email isn’t truly gone forever unless you delete it from one of these folders. Also Read - Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

So, if you have got an email that you accidentally deleted, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can restore deleted emails in Gmail and Outlook: Also Read - Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Apple: Which company collects most data?

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on desktop

Step 1 : Open Gmail on your computer.
Step 2 : Scroll on the left side of the page.
Step 3 : Click More.
Step 4 : In the available options, select Trash.
Step 5 : You will see a list of deleted emails, check the box next to the email that you want to restore.
Step 6 : Click on ‘Move to’ icon.
Step 7 : Select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on Android

Step 1 : Open the Gmail app, on your Android phone or tablet.
Step 2 : Tap on the three horizontal bars, on the top left corner.
Step 3 : Swipe down to find Trash option and tap on it.
Step 4: You will see a list of deleted emails, tap on the avatar next to the email that you want to restore.
Step 5 : Then, tap on the three horizontal dots on the top right corner.
Step 6 : Select Move to.
Step 7 : Then select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Gmail on iOS

Step 1 : Open the Gmail app, on your iOS device.
Step 2 : Tap on the three horizontal bars, on the top left corner.
Step 3 : Swipe down to find Trash option and tap on it.
Step 4: You will see a list of deleted emails, tap on the avatar next to the email that you want to restore.
Step 5 : Then, tap on the three horizontal dots on the top right corner.
Step 6 : Select Move to.
Step 7 : Then select the location where you want to move the email.

How to restore deleted emails in Outlook

Step 1 : Open Outlook on any browser or desktop.
Step 2 : Sign in to your Outlook account.
Step 3 : On the left side, you can see a list of options.
Step 4 : Under Folders, select Deleted Items option.
Step 5 : Then, you can see a list of deleted emails.
Step 6 : Right click on the email that you want to restore.
Step 7 : Point the cursor on the Move option.
Step 8 : Then select the location where you want to restore the email.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 8:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook
How To
How to restore deleted Emails in Gmail and Outlook
How to order food directly on your train using WhatsApp Chatbot

How To

How to order food directly on your train using WhatsApp Chatbot

Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

Wearables

Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using Goggles 2 controller

News

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using Goggles 2 controller

How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC

How To

How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

DJI launches new Avata drone which can be piloted using Goggles 2 controller

5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

Google removes over 2000 fraud personal loan apps from Play Store

WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo next to the message

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details