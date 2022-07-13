comscore Google Drive: How to restore deleted files on the Drive
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Restore Deleted Files In Google Drive Step By Step Guide
News

How to restore deleted files in Google Drive: Step-by-step guide

How To

Deleted your files by mistake but don't know how to recover them? Here's a quick guide for you.

  • Updated: July 13, 2022 4:35 PM IST
google drive

Users can save and access files online with Google Drive, a free cloud storage service. The service syncs all the user’s devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and PCs. Google Drive offers more features than just file storage, like users can edit files together from any device and share them with anybody they choose, and more. Also Read - How to upload a file to Google Drive: A step-by-step guide

If you accidentally deleted your files from Drive, you can restore them within 30 days. After 30 days, files in the trash are automatically erased permanently. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide which will help you to restore your deleted files : Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

How to restore deleted files on Google Drive using Desktop

Step 1 – Go to Google Drive trash, on your computer. (You can also sort your trashed files by trashed date to find the oldest or newest files deleted)

Step 2 – Right-click on the file you want to recover

Step 3 – Click on Restore.

Step 4 – You can find the restored files in their original location. If the original location no longer exists, look in My Drive.

How to restore deleted files in Google Drive using Android

Step 1 – Open the Google Drive app, on your Android phone

Step 2 – Tap on the three bars, on the top left corner

Step 3 – Then select Bin/Trash

Step 4 – Then tap on three vertical dots, next to the file you’d like to restore

Step 5 – Tap on Restore

How to restore deleted files in Google Drive using iOS

Step 1 – Open the Google Drive app, on your iOS device

Step 2 – Tap on the three bars, on the top left corner

Step 3 – Then select Bin/Trash

Step 4 – Then tap on three vertical dots, next to the file you’d like to restore

Step 5 – Tap on Restore.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 3:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 13, 2022 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to restore deleted files on Google Drive
How To
How to restore deleted files on Google Drive
Here's how to upload a video/photo/doc to Google Drive

How To

Here's how to upload a video/photo/doc to Google Drive

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

Photo Gallery

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

Jeep Compass rival Hyundai Tucson 2022 unveiled in India

automobile

Jeep Compass rival Hyundai Tucson 2022 unveiled in India

Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo India's bank accounts: Check details

News

Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo India's bank accounts: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

Jeep Compass rival Hyundai Tucson 2022 unveiled in India

Delhi HC lifts freeze on Vivo India's bank accounts: Check details

Oppo evaded Rs 4,387 crore in import tax, says govt

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Here s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more
Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

Features

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30000, Watch the video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999