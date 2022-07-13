Users can save and access files online with Google Drive, a free cloud storage service. The service syncs all the user’s devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and PCs. Google Drive offers more features than just file storage, like users can edit files together from any device and share them with anybody they choose, and more. Also Read - How to upload a file to Google Drive: A step-by-step guide

If you accidentally deleted your files from Drive, you can restore them within 30 days. After 30 days, files in the trash are automatically erased permanently.

Here's an easy step-by-step guide which will help you to restore your deleted files :

How to restore deleted files on Google Drive using Desktop

Step 1 – Go to Google Drive trash, on your computer. (You can also sort your trashed files by trashed date to find the oldest or newest files deleted)

Step 2 – Right-click on the file you want to recover

Step 3 – Click on Restore.

Step 4 – You can find the restored files in their original location. If the original location no longer exists, look in My Drive.

How to restore deleted files in Google Drive using Android

Step 1 – Open the Google Drive app, on your Android phone

Step 2 – Tap on the three bars, on the top left corner

Step 3 – Then select Bin/Trash

Step 4 – Then tap on three vertical dots, next to the file you’d like to restore

Step 5 – Tap on Restore

How to restore deleted files in Google Drive using iOS

Step 1 – Open the Google Drive app, on your iOS device

Step 2 – Tap on the three bars, on the top left corner

Step 3 – Then select Bin/Trash

Step 4 – Then tap on three vertical dots, next to the file you’d like to restore

Step 5 – Tap on Restore.