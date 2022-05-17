comscore How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android In 2022
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Save A Webpage To Pdf On Iphone And Android
News

How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

How To

By saving a webpage as a PDF you can read/use it later with or even without the Internet. In this story, we share how to save a webpage to PDF in 2022.

Save Webpage to PDF

While you surf the web, you might resort to an interesting article. Or while you are online, someone may happen to have sent you an interesting story that you may want to read later. Or there are tickets that you just booked and want to save as a PDF.  Whatever be the case, saving a webpage to PDF could be quite useful for you. Also Read - How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

What’s great is you can save a PDF for later and read/access it anytime even without the Internet. But how do you save any webpage that you see on your web browser as a PDF? Today in this article, we’ll show you exactly that. Also Read - Here's how you can remove password from PDF files

How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

On iPhone  Also Read - PDF to Word converter: How to convert PDF to Word file for free online

We will be using the Safari web browser for iPhones since it is the most used browser and comes as default on iPhones.

1. Open the webpage you’d like to save as a PDF.

2. Click on the Share button at the bottom.

3. Now, you will see the “Options” button at the top of the share pop-up window. Click on it.

4. Select PDF and hit on the Done button.

5. Lastly,  click on the “Save it to Files” option.

With this method, you will save the entire webpage to PDF. But in case you want to save only a few pages of the article or the webpage to PDF, then follow the steps below.

1. When you are in the share pop-up window, scroll down and click on the “Print” button.

2. Now, you will see a variety of options. You can select individual pages, download multiple copies, and even change the size or orientation.

3. Once you select all the details, click on Print > Save to draft.

On Android 

For Android, we are using the Google Chrome browser since it’s the most used browser on Android phones.

1. Open the webpage you want to save as a PDF.

2. Click on the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.

3. Here, hit the Share button.

4. Now, click on Print and add all the required details.

5. Finally,  Save it as a PDF.

That’s how you can easily save a webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android phones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 17, 2022 7:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android
How To
How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android
Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Mobiles

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

Photo Gallery

Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

Here are 5 popular cars manufactured but not sold in India

Photo Gallery

Here are 5 popular cars manufactured but not sold in India

iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India at this price

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India at this price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple starts testing Electronic Paper Display for future foldable devices

Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India at this price

WhatsApp to get subscription plans soon

Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Crypto Market Today (17 May 2022): मार्केट में आया ठहराव, लेकिन Terra कॉइन्स में गिरावट जारी

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त फीचर्स

Apple के फोल्डेबल डिवाइस में हो सकती है E ink स्क्रीन, सेकंड डिस्प्ले का करेगी काम

Xiaomi 12S सीरीज के साथ जल्द नए फोन लाएगी कंपनी, फीचर्स लीक

अधर में लटकी Twitter डील! Elon Musk ने पराग अग्रवाल से कही ये बड़ी बात

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999