News

How to save an email as a file in Microsoft Outlook 365: A step-by-step guide

How To

Are you new to Outlook? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can save an email as a file in Microsoft Outlook 365.

Outlook 1

Microsoft can be incredibly confusing to use, especially for first time users. But the platform is loaded with features that make it easier for users to perform everyday tasks. If you are using Outlook for the first time, here is an easy guide using which you can check Calendar entry of other users. Meanwhile, here is a guide using which you can save an email from Outlook as a file on your PC. Also Read - How to check other person’s calendar in Outlook 365: A step-by-step guide

How to save an email from Microsoft Outlook as a Word document

Step 1: Open the message you want to save. Also Read - Microsoft owned Minecraft says no to Blockchain tech and NFTs: Here’s why

Step 2: Then click on the File tab and click on the Save As option. Also Read - How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10: A step-by-step guide

Step 3: In the Save As dialog box, choose a folder, and then the location in that selected folder where you want to save the file.

Step 4: In the File name box, type a name for the file.

Step 5: In the Save as type list, choose HTML and then click the Save option.

Step 6: Open Word and choose File and the tap the Open option.

Step 7: Select the HTML file you saved in step 4.

Step 8: Now choose File > Save As, and then choose Word Document from the file type drop-down before choosing Save.

How to save an email from Microsoft Outlook as a file on your PC

Step 1: Double-click to open the message you want to save.

Step 2: Now click on the File menu and then click the Save As option.

Step 3: In the Save as dialog box, choose a folder, and then the location in that selected folder where you want to save the file.

Step 4: In the File name box, type a name for the file.

Step 5: In the Save as type list, choose a file type from the list as per the requirements.

Step 6: Confirm your selection.

How to back up an email from Microsoft Outlook

Step 1: Open Outlook then follow this path: File > Open & Export > Import/Export.

Step 2: Select Export to a file, and then select Next.

Step 3: Select Outlook Data File (.pst), and select Next.

Step 4: Select the mail folder you want to back up and select Next.

Step 5: Choose a location and name for your backup file, and then select Finish.

Step 6: If you want to ensure no one has access to your files, enter and confirm a password, and then select OK.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 8:31 PM IST

