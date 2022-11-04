comscore How to save webpage as PDF and access it anywhere offline
How to save any webpage or website as pdf on Windows and Mac

Saving a webpage as a PDF will allow you to have access to it anytime and anywhere without the Internet. Here's how to save webpage as PDF on your browser.

  • You can easily save any webpage online as a PDF.
  • Saving a webpage as a PDF will allow you to access it offline.
  • You can save a webpage as a PDF on Windows as well as Mac devices.
In today’s time, an average user has the access to the Internet almost every time. That individual can head to google and read billions of articles and gather information. This can be helpful for study purposes as well. Also Read - Google Chrome to drop support for Windows 7 and 8.1 next year

However, while browsing online and going through a bunch of articles, we may lose track of that one web page that we thought of visiting again. In such cases, saving the web page might help you with remembering that page. Also, you can quickly open the downloaded webpage anytime even if you are offline. Also Read - Top 5 features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Here’s how you can save any webpage that you see online as a PDF file. Also Read - Google Chrome for Android now lets you lock incognito tabs using your fingerprint

Save webpage as PDF on Windows devices

On Windows, you can use any of the popular browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Firefox. The steps are almost the same.

Step 1: Open Google Chrome/Microsoft Edge/Firefox on your PC.

Step 2: Open the webpage that you want to save as a PDF.

Step 3: Now, on Chrome tap on the three dots in the top right corner. For Edge and Firefox users, tap on the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines in the top right corner.)

Step 4: From the available options, tap on Print.

Step 5: Now, the printing window will open. Select the pages by taping on the drop-down that says All. Followed by selecting custom and then adding the page numbers. If you want all pages, you don’t need to touch anything simply follow the next step.

Step 6: Tap on Print

Step 7: Add a name to the PDF file and select the location. Lastly, tap on save

Although we do the process using the Print feature, since the destination is set to PDF, instead of printing, the page will be saved as a PDF file.

Alternatively, you can also use the shortcut, Ctrl + P to directly head to the printing option and get the webpage saved.

Save webpage as PDF on Mac

Step 1: Open Safari on your Mac device.

Step 2: Open the webpage that you want to save as a PDF.

Step 3: Tap on File in the upper left corner of your screen.

Step 4: Now, click on the Export as PDF option.

Step 5: Enter the name of the file and location, tap on save.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 6:46 PM IST
