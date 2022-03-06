comscore How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone with Low Data mode
How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone with Low Data mode

How To

The low data mode was introduced in iOS 13 to help conserve data both on cellular and WiFi, but there's a catch.

how to use low data mode iPhone

Are you running out of data? Unable to open that important email on your iPhone? There are a few simple tricks that can help cut down on unnecessary data usage. Apple provides the option- Low Data mode that one can use to save cellular data or WiFi bandwidth. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

For the unaware, low data mode was introduced in iOS 13 to help conserve data both on cellular and WiFi. The option comes in handy if you don’t have an active unlimited plan. However, one has to make a few compromises to take advantage of low data mode, for instance, music doesn’t stream in high-quality, auto-download gets disabled, FaceTime will be blurrier and iCloud updates will pause. As mentioned the mode is useful if you are traveling and have a limited data pack, or are in a location with low data speeds. That said, in case you have decided to still use the mode, here’s a simple guide to help you out. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 release date leaked ahead of official launch

How to turn on Low Data mode on iPhone

For mobile data Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

Open your Settings and select Cellular or Mobile Data depending os per your mobile plan.

Then tap Cellular Data Options or Mobile Data Options. In case you are using dual SIM, select a number instead.

For 4G, LTE, or a Dual SIM, turn on Low Data Mode, and for 5G data, select Data Mode first and then turn on Low Data Mode.

For WiFi

-First, open your Settings and select Wi-Fi.

-Then tap the Info icon to the right of your connected network.

-Next, turn on the toggle for Low Data Mode

Those using the latest iPhone model (2021 version) can look for the Smart Data Mode feature on their smartphone. Further, if you want to check how much data your device is consuming every day just head to Settings and select either Cellular or Mobile Data, depending on your mobile pack.

  Published Date: March 6, 2022 4:54 PM IST

