How to save your favourite places on Google Maps on Android, iOS

Need to find directions to the movies? Google Maps comes to the rescue. Need to find the nearest ATM? Google Maps is the answer. For everything and anything, Google Maps proves to be an ultimate help. The navigation app from Google lets us do a lot and most of you would agree that the app is now indispensable to us.

In addition to the various features Google Maps can perform, there is also an option for you to save certain locations as favourites, so that looking for them again is never a hassle. But how to do so? The answer is an easy process, which we have described here.

How to save favourite places on Google Maps? (Android, iOS)

Here are some simple steps to follow:

Step 1: Head to the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Search for the location you want to navigate and save it as your favourite place.

Step 3: Tap on the location.

Step 4: Amongst the various options that will flash on the screen, there is a ‘Save’ option. Tap on it.

Step 5: Now, a list of categories such as Favourites, Want To Go, and Starred Places will appear. Just select the Favourites option, hit the Finished option in the top right corner, and you have now saved your favourite place on Google Maps.

Step 6: To access your favourite places on Google Maps, just open the app, head to the Saved section, and you are good to go.

How to save favourite places on Google Maps? (Web)

You can save places as your favourites on the web too. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Google Maps website.

Step 2: Yet again, search for the location you want to mark as Favourites.

Step 3: Select the location, following which a number of options will appear below it.

Step 4: Now, select the Save option and then the Favourites option to categorise the place as a favourite.

Step 5: Once this is done, you can access the favourite places from the hamburger menu (in the top left corner) by selecting the Your Places option.

One thing to note is that once you mark your favourite places, they will be visible on both the Google Maps app and the web versions. This will ensure ease of finding places you frequently look for on Google Maps.