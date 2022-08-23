Youtube introduced short videos back in 2021 after Instagram’s Reels and several other short videos showed the potential. Ever since then, Youtube Shorts have been quite popular as you can share short videos in all categories including comedy, motivation, technology, and more. Also Read - YouTube is now banking on YouTube Shorts for monetisation

These short videos are sometimes very creative and often go viral. And you might be wondering how you can share these Youtube Shorts with your friends on other platforms. In this story, we will show you how you can download Youtube shorts on your Android and iOS devices in a few clicks and share them with your friends.

How to download Youtube Shorts on Android

On Android, there are several ways you can download Youtube Shorts on your phone. However, we will be looking at the easiest way. For this, we will be using a website. Also Read - How to remix YouTube Shorts

Step 1: Open the Youtube app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, while a Youtube short video is playing click on the Share button and copy the link.

Step 3: Open shortsnoob.com or directly click on the aforementioned link.

Step 4: Paste the link in the area beside the Search button.

Step 5: Tap on Search.

Step 6: Now select the quality you want to download it in and tap on it.

(Do note that you may see some ads as soon as you click on Search or on the Download button, but you can easily click on cancel or tap on the cross button to get rid of them.)

Step 7: Once you follow the above step, the video should start playing. To download it, tap on the three dots and click on Download.

Now the video should be saved on your Android smartphone.

Alternatively, you can also use the application by downloading it from the PlayStore.

How to download Youtube Shorts on iPhone

For iOS, we will be using a different website as it will show up the download button directly on your screen. You can also use this for Android, in case the website mentioned above doesn’t work.

Step 1: Open the Youtube app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, while a Youtube short video is playing click on the Share button and copy the link.

Step 3: Open ytshorts.savetube.me or tap on the aforementioned link.

Step 4: Paste the link and tap on Get Video.

Step 5: Tap on Download and once you do, you will see a pop-up asking you to download the video. Again, tap on Download.

Your video should now be saved on your iPhone’s Files app. Here’s how you can save it to your iPhone’s camera roll.

Step 1: To save it to the camera roll, tap on the Download button that’s on the left side of the URL.

Step 2: Tap on Downloads.

Step 3: Tap on the Share button on the left and lastly tap on Save Video.

The short video will now be saved on your iPhone’s camera roll.

That’s how easily you can download Youtube Shorts on your Android or iPhone in a few simple steps.