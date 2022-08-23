comscore How to download Youtube Shorts on Android and iPhone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Save Youtube Shorts On Android And Ios Devices
News

How to save Youtube Shorts on Android and iOS devices (Easy Guide)

How To

Here's how you can easily download Youtube Shorts on your Android or iOS device for free.

YooTube-Shorts

Youtube introduced short videos back in 2021 after Instagram’s Reels and several other short videos showed the potential. Ever since then, Youtube Shorts have been quite popular as you can share short videos in all categories including comedy, motivation, technology, and more. Also Read - YouTube is now banking on YouTube Shorts for monetisation

These short videos are sometimes very creative and often go viral. And you might be wondering how you can share these Youtube Shorts with your friends on other platforms. In this story, we will show you how you can download Youtube shorts on your Android and iOS devices in a few clicks and share them with your friends. Also Read - Youtube Shorts gets Green Screen feature on iOS, here's how to use it

How to download Youtube Shorts on Android

On Android, there are several ways you can download Youtube Shorts on your phone. However, we will be looking at the easiest way. For this, we will be using a website. Also Read - How to remix YouTube Shorts

Step 1: Open the Youtube app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, while a Youtube short video is playing click on the Share button and copy the link.

Step 3: Open shortsnoob.com or directly click on the aforementioned link.

Step 4: Paste the link in the area beside the Search button.

Step 5: Tap on Search.

Step 6: Now select the quality you want to download it in and tap on it.

(Do note that you may see some ads as soon as you click on Search or on the Download button, but you can easily click on cancel or tap on the cross button to get rid of them.)

Step 7: Once you follow the above step, the video should start playing. To download it, tap on the three dots and click on Download.

Now the video should be saved on your Android smartphone.

Alternatively, you can also use the application by downloading it from the PlayStore.

How to download Youtube Shorts on iPhone

For iOS, we will be using a different website as it will show up the download button directly on your screen. You can also use this for Android, in case the website mentioned above doesn’t work.

Step 1: Open the Youtube app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now, while a Youtube short video is playing click on the Share button and copy the link.

Step 3: Open ytshorts.savetube.me or tap on the aforementioned link.

Step 4: Paste the link and tap on Get Video.

Step 5: Tap on Download and once you do, you will see a pop-up asking you to download the video. Again, tap on Download.

Your video should now be saved on your iPhone’s Files app. Here’s how you can save it to your iPhone’s camera roll.

Step 1: To save it to the camera roll, tap on the Download button that’s on the left side of the URL.

Step 2: Tap on Downloads.

Step 3: Tap on the Share button on the left and lastly tap on Save Video.

The short video will now be saved on your iPhone’s camera roll.

That’s how easily you can download Youtube Shorts on your Android or iPhone in a few simple steps.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 8:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2022 8:26 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to download Youtube Shorts on your smartphone
How To
How to download Youtube Shorts on your smartphone
Best CNG cars under Rs 8 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Best CNG cars under Rs 8 lakh in India

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

News

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

Poco M5 4G could launch in India next month

Mobiles

Poco M5 4G could launch in India next month

BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Gaming

BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch video

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications leaked, Watch Video

BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Here's how to enable hidden Music Visualization mode on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly