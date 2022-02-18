comscore How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app
How to scan a document and turn it into a PDF file on iPhone without using third-party app

iPhone, iPad has a hidden app that allows scanning documents and turning them into PDF files with just a few taps.

How to scan a document on iPhone

Have you been using a third-party app on your iPhone to scan documents? What if we tell you that the feature is already available on your iOS device and you can ditch that document scanner app. Yes, you heard it right. iOS devices do have the option to scan documents, but it’s hidden which means you will have to walk through a maze to reach it. Also Read - WhatsApp brings this useful feature but only for select Android users

Pun aside, Apple’s document scanner is available in the Notes app. The feature was added back in 2017 with the iOS 11 update. Interestingly, it supports in-app sharing, hence you can store the newly scanned document in any folder that you want. That said, here is a guide on how to scan a document on an iOS device. Also Read - How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask

How to scan a document on iPhone and iPad

As mentioned the document scanner is available with Apple’s Notes app on iPhone and iPad. With a few taps, you can scan a document, turn it into a PDF file and share it across. There’s an alternative method which we will explain in some time. Here are the steps to follow Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

– First, open Notes on your iPhone and iPad.

-Then tap on the camera icon then Scan Documents to create a new note.

– Tap the camera button at the bottom of the screen.

-Then tap Scan Documents.

-Then press the shutter button if the scanner doesn’t automatically scan it.

-After that tap Save once you are done scanning the required pages. The button will have a count of the number of pages scanned.

It will then get accumulated in a new note in the Notes app. If you want to mark up a scanned document on your iPhone, here’s what you need to do.

-Tap the scanned document in your note, and then hit the share button in the upper-right corner.

-Scroll the action menu and search for Markup.

-Then tap on the tool you would like to use.

– Tap + if you want to add a text box, signature, magnifier, or shape to your document.

-Next up, mark up your document and then tap Done once you are finished. And in case you want to convert the scanned document into PDF just tap on the scanned document, tap the share button, and then tap the app that you want to save your PDF to and follow the procedure.

As for the alternate method, you can simply open your WhatsApp, then the individual chat to whom you want to send the details, long-press on the chatbox that will pop-up scan text option. Users should keep in note that this feature only scans the details of a page and send the details. You can’t use it to convert it to a PDF file or save it as a document on your device.

  Published Date: February 18, 2022 8:36 PM IST

