How to scan documents on Android: A step-by-step guide

Here we have compiled a three ways using which you can scan a document on Android. You can use -- Microsoft Office Lens, Google Drive or Adobe Scan app for it.

  • Updated: July 8, 2022 6:10 PM IST
Scanning a document on iOS is fairly easy. While the OS doesn’t have a native scanner app, the Notes app that is included in the mix enables users to scan any document and even add their signatures to it. But things aren’t as simple on Android. Android users either need to use Google Drive app or download a separate app to scan documents using their smartphones. So, here we have compiled a three ways using which you can scan a document on Android. You can use — Microsoft Office Lens, Google Drive or Adobe Scan app for the same. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets multi-language support, chat bubbles and more: Check details here

How to scan a document on Android using Microsoft Office Lens

Microsoft Office Lens is one of the best and easiest way to scan your documents if you are using an Android smartphone. Here is what you need to do: Also Read - Xbox Series X gets a price hike in India, now costs Rs. 52,990

Step 1 – Install Microsoft Lens app on your Android smartphone from Google Play Store.
Step 2 – Login into your Microsoft account, if you don’t have an account then just sign up for it.
Step 3 – Grant it the required permissions.
Step 4 – Scan your document.
Step 5 – Adjust the scanned image as required.
Step 6 – Then Save it. Also Read - Google is finally bringing Chromecast with TV to India: Here’s how much it costs

How to scan a document on Android using Google Drive

Another option that Android users can use for scanning their documents is Google Drive. Here’s what you need to do.

Step 1 – Open the Google Drive app on your Android smartphone
Step 2 – Tap Add at the bottom right corner of the app.
Step 3 – Now tap the Scan button.
Step 4 – Take a photo of the document that you would like to scan.
Step 5 – Adjust the scanned image.
Step 6 – Tap Done.

How to scan a document on Android using Adobe Scan

Lastly, you can also use  Adobe’s app for scanning a document on Android. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1 – Install the Adobe Scan app on your Android smartphone from Google Play Store.
Step 2 – Log in to the app.
Step 3 – Select the document type that you want to scan.
Step 4 – Invoke a scan using one of the two capture modes — Auto Capture or Manual Capture.
Step 5 – On the captured scan screen, tap Adjust and Save to modify your scanned document.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 6:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 8, 2022 6:10 PM IST

