How to scan documents on your phone using Google Drive

How To

Users can keep important documents in the form of searchable PDF format and get access to them whenever they are needed via Google Drive.

google drive

It is a bit difficult to keep a track of physical copies of important documents like bills, receipts, letters, notes and so on. Google allows users to keep a scanned soft copy of such documents handy by saving them in Google Drive. Users can keep them in the form of searchable PDF format and get access to them whenever they are needed. Also Read - Android 13 brings a new media player to your smartphones: Top apps that support it

This can save the hassle of downloading a new app from the app store for scanning such documents. Notably, you cannot scan documents via Google Drive on iPhone, iPad or desktop. Also Read - Instagram, YouTube don't want users to share videos on TikTok

Here are the steps that you can follow to scan important documents via Google Drive. Also Read - How to send a confidential message on Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How to scan documents on your phone using Google Drive

1. Open the Google Drive app on your smartphone

2. Click on the add “+” icon at the bottom of the home screen

3. Tap on “Scan”

4. Now click pictures of the document

  • Adjust scan area: Tap Crop
  • Take the photo again: Tap Re-scan current page Refresh
  • Scan another page: Tap Add

5. Once done, save the document and tap on “Done”

Google also allows users to create a shortcut for such important documents on their home screen. To set up a shortcut on your mobile or tablet home screen, you need to open the widget section of the device. Look for the “Drive scan” widget. Now touch and hold this widget and drag it to the home screen. You will have to select an account. Now choose a folder in which you want these documents to be saved inside.

For the unversed, you can create your own folder by tapping on the New Folder option. Now, you can tap on Select to see the folder name in the widget.

Google has recently made a new policy that educates users on what they can store on Google Drive. As per previous reports, illegal software licenses, movies, games, and pornographic materials are being kept and shared indiscriminately by people on the Internet. Such content has also been put on Google Search, and some people using Google Drive have made public links to such content in their accounts.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 4:36 PM IST

